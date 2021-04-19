Liam Payne paints a portrait of Prince Philip to pay tribute to him

Tributes and tributes to prince philip They have not stopped happening since his death was confirmed last Friday at the age of 99. The one with the singer Liam Payne It took a little longer than usual, but now the former One Direction star has shown on his Instagram account the portrait he has made in honor of the husband of Queen Elizabeth II to reveal his artistic talent, unknown to the vast majority of his fans.

Liam has shared several images of the artwork in different stages of development before showing the final result, starting with a sketch of Prince Philip that accompanied the message: “Starting something really special, or so I hope.” Shortly after, a second photograph arrived in which his work of art began to “take shape”, although he still had “a long way to go”. Hours later the sketch was finally finished and ready to be painted with watercolors.

“Rest in peace HRH Prince Philip. A small tribute in your honor, thank you for your serviceLiam has written next to the finished portrait.