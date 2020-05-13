“data-reactid =” 23 “> Singer Liam Payne, a former One Direction member and father of little Bear (3) with his ex-partner Cheryl Tweedy, has acknowledged in his last interview that he is not exactly excited about having to speak regularly with the press, despite the need to promote their latest professional projects, given their tendency to improvise too much in conversations and, in their own words, to drop “stupidities” because of nerves.

“data-reactid =” 24 “> The British artist continues to accuse in some way the” pressure “derived from his beginnings in the now extinct youth band, as he has admitted to the British edition of Esquire magazine, when dealing with the media, and sometimes he can’t help but reveal certain things that, in his opinion, should have been kept for him.

“data-reactid =” 25 “>” Every time I appear on a television program, I have the immediate impression that I am going to say nonsense, and those ideas are usually fulfilled. I just can’t help it, I get nervous every time the cameras are pointed at me. It may sound strange after so many years, but the pressure can, “he explained in his sincere conversation.

“I remember that I had a monumental quarrel with my manager because I wanted to dye my hair blond and nobody thought it was a good idea. So just before I started filming the video clip, I shaved my head as a gesture of rebellion and ended up angering everything the world. I’m so sorry, team! “joked the also ambassador of the firm Hugo Boss, whose latest advertising campaign shows him shirtless, in shorts and, of course, boasting a chiseled torso.