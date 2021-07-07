Liam Payne has set out to win back one of his famous exes



Liam Payne.

It seems that Liam payne He has had enough of being single and has proposed to win back one of his famous ex by singing the mea culpa on Instagram to recognize that the failure of his love story was almost exclusively his fault and try to get the person in question to give him another chance.

“Don’t let someone go if you really want to love herEven if you have to learn to love her through your own mistakes. Let your instinct tell you that you need her and keep her close always. Time is running out, we never win it ”, he stated in his Stories.

The big question that remained after reading this message was who he was referring to: the young model Maya henry, with whom he ended his romantic relationship recently after less than a year of engagement, or to the mother of her only child, the singer Cheryl, to whom he has never stopped dedicating all kinds of compliments in his interviews to recognize that he does not close the door to a possible reconciliation in the future. Liam himself was in charge of clarifying this mystery by tagging Maya in his post, which has not yet reacted to your proposal.

The One Direction star himself has acknowledged in the past that he often rushes into love affairs because he doesn’t like being alone and ends up “getting in and out of relationships too quickly.”

“I’m just not very good at them, so I need to work on myself before I put myself in someone else’s hands. That was what happened in my last courtship. I wasn’t offering the best version of myselfI certainly wasn’t being someone that I appreciated or liked. I can honestly say that I feel better now. I didn’t feel good doing what I was doing, but it had to happen. It’s a cheesy way of saying it was the best for both of us, ”she said about her break-up with Maya.

