“data-reactid =” 24 “>” Last night I was in bed and I heard a thump. I have tried to do all that of recording with a camera, like in the series ‘Ghost Adventures’. I sat in my room wondering out loud if there was someone there with me and if it was responsible for making that noise. Then the dressing room light came on by itself, and the door was closed, so something must have moved inside. It was a rather strange moment, that of course, “explained the singer in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

“data-reactid =” 26 “>” I’m going to make a video or something similar, I’m going to do a little research to see what I discover because I love these topics. It really scares me, don’t get me wrong, but at the same time it’s fun, “he added.

On the other hand, this is not the first time that Liam has faced such a situation. In 2017, when she was expecting her first child with her now ex-Cheryl, they settled in a Los Angeles mansion that came with an unexpected tenant: a ghost that manifested in one of the rooms and was dedicated to turning the lights on and off at three in the morning. As Liam has repeatedly explained, the evidence that something strange was happening was so overwhelming that Cheryl refused to stay alone in certain rooms of the house for fear of what might happen to her.