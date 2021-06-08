in Movies

Liam Payne ends his engagement

The former One Direction announced the breakup on the podcast, saying he was single and that he felt “disappointed in himself” for “hurting people”. While Liam didn’t go into details about the split, he did specify that he had never really been alone and needed time to get to know himself.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry are engaged. (Samir Hussein / .)

“Really I haven’t spent enough time just to really learn about myself. Honestly, he only needed a minute to check me out, ”he said. “I know it was a problem [sus patrones en las relaciones], so I need to fix it. I already feel good. It has me more focused and I hope she is happy, ”added Payne.

