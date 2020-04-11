Liam Payne confirms One Direction reunion for its tenth anniversary | Instagram

The famous British band One Direction seems to finally be found ready for their first reunion as part of the celebration and commemoration of his tenth anniversaryAlthough their group career lasted six years.

Everything seems to indicate that after so much torture and waiting time of his millions of followers of see them together back up on stage it will be a reality.

This is thanks to Liam Payne, who is preparing a show as part of their 10th anniversary celebration in July.

On the other hand, Harry Styles in days gone by in a interview also commented that a reunion could be possible if only for video call all together, which seems to indicate that in the end it will be much more.

Liam confirmed that he is working on a special Proyect, according to the British newspaper The Sun’s Bizarre. That is why he maintains great communication lately with his colleagues Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, the only one that has not yet been confirmed is Zayn Malik.

We have a 10 year anniversary, so we have all been talking a lot in the past few months, “Liam said in the interview.

In this way, Payne also affirms that it is a time for all the members to connect again after a time of rest.

It is amazing and everyone has had great success. It’s been great to hear a lot of the things that Harry is doing right now. I adore it, I see it on the charts all the time. I think he has really found a sound, which is a joy to see. ”

Despite their separation, all the members have started musical projects separately and have certainly had great success.

Make four years the hearts of millions of people were split in half when the gang announced their separation indefinite, were laments, cries, moments of sadness, those that filled for months and now finally everything seems to change.

Now the social networks have burst of the people who waited so long for their reunion, making it trend and begging for it to be true and not just a joke.

