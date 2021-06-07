Liam Payne and Maya Henry Split, Call Off Engagement

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have parted ways less than a year after announcing their engagement. Liam confirmed the split when asked if he was single on The Diary of a CEO podcast, saying, per E! News, “I am indeed … I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people.”

“That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships,” he added. “And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. And I feel like that’s where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being. “

He went onto explain that the split was “best for both of us,” and that it didn’t feel “good” to end things with Maya, but it “had to happen.”

The couple got together (or, at least were spotted together) in September 2019 and were engaged in August 2020. Maya has yet to speak out about the split.

