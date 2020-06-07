Irish actor Liam Neeson turns 68 this Sunday. Dedicated in recent years to his role as a veteran hero, he has demonstrated in more than 40 years of career his versatility to give life to all kinds of characters.

The great titles attest to his successful career: “Revenge below zero”, “The passenger”, “A night to survive”, “Non-Stop or the Vengeance saga”.

Undoubtedly what led him to world fame was his portrayal of Oskar Schindler in the acclaimed & # 039; Schindler’s List & # 039 ;, role with which he achieved a nomination for the Hollywood Oscar Awards.

+ Immortal characters

Neeson began his career in the theater, was part of the Belfast Lyric Player & # 039; s Theater and the Abbey Theater in Dublin.

Then his opportunity would come in the cinema where he accumulates almost a hundred titles and has given life to some immortal characters, such as the brave warrior Rob Roy or the German businessman Oskar Schindler, a job that established him as one of the best interpreters of his generation and earned him his only Oscar nomination.

But there are also Qui-Gon Jinn in “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace”, Bryan Mills in the “Revenge” saga, by Vallon in “Gangs of New York”, Fujimoto in “Ponyo on the Cliff”, Ra & # 039; s Al Ghul in Nolan’s “Batman”, Alfred Kinsey in “Kinsey” or Father Ferreira in “Silence”.

We review ten of his best films in which he played ten of his most charismatic characters.

1.- The Mission (Roland Joffé, 1986)

2.- Husbands and Wives (Woody Allen, 1992)

3.- Schindler’s List (Steven Spielberg, 1993)

4.- Rob Roy, the Passion of a Rebel (Michael Caton-Jones, 1995)

5.- Star Wars, episode I: The Phantom Menace George Lucas, 1999)

6.- Gangs of New York, 2002)

7.- Kinsey (Bill Condon, 2004)

8.- Batman Begins (Christopher Nolan, 2005)

9.- Revenge (Pierra Morel, 2008)

10.- Silence, Martin Scorsese, 2016)