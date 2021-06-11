Liam Neeson talks about his return to Star Wars as Qui-Gon Jinn

Actor Liam Neeson played Qui-Gon Jinn in the 1999 movie Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and there have been rumors of his return ever since.

Maybe Star Wars: The Phantom Menace may not be the most popular film in the franchise, but it is clear that the character Qui-Gon Jinn from Liam Neeson left a great memory for fans. Since he was very wise and also used the path of the Force in a rather peculiar way, because he even cheats in the game to achieve his objectives.

Now that the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus, the fans of Star wars they expect me to come back Qui-Gon Jinn from Liam Neesonthough obviously it would be like a Force ghost guiding his former Padawan. Although in a recent interview, the actor seems to rule out this possibility.

“I heard that Ewan McGregor was going to do a series.” Said actor Liam Neeson. “No I dont think so. No, they have not contacted me ”. He then joked that Lucasfilm he couldn’t afford to be on the show, while the interviewer pointed out that the actor might be lying.

It would be a great missed opportunity.

If anything has shown the series of The Mandalorian, is that nostalgia is a powerful ally of Star wars. Therefore, a series where we can see Obi-Wan KenobiIt should definitely have elements from the sequel trilogy and anticipate events from the original trilogy. So the appearance of Liam Neeson What Qui-Gon Jinn it would be something that would fit the bill. Especially since it has been confirmed that we will see Darth Vader / Anakin Skywalker interpreted by Hayden Christensen.

While we wait for them to confirm the expected return of Liam Neeson What Qui-Gon Jinnwe can see the movie Star Wars: The Phantom Menace on the streaming platform Disney Plus.