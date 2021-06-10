Liam Neeson says he has not been asked to return for Obi-Wan

The actor Liam Neeson He went the other night to Jimmy Kimmel’s program to promote his new movie “The Ice Road”, commented on anecdotes from the film and others, but obviously, the conversation ended up coming together until star wars world. Neeson was in charge of giving life to Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Master.

Not long ago, in January of this year, Neeson was open to returning as Qui-Gon for the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series that is preparing for Disney + and is currently in the shooting phase. However, no rumors have been heard pointing to his potential comeback. By asking the actor again, he also dismisses that possibility.

In the talk, after commenting on the actor that he has at least a couple more action movies in the bedroom, they ask him if perhaps one of his future projects could be related to Star Wars, for example in the Kenobi series The actor assures what no one has offered anything, to even joke that the show can’t afford to have him in the cast.

I heard Ewan McGregor was going to do a series, ”says actor Liam Neeson. No I dont think so. No, they have not contacted me. They don’t have enough money, ”he says, waving his money hand.

Kimmel then took him at his word for a bit, but pointed out that the screen veteran could be lying, leaving the conversation there.

Qui-Gon died at the end of “Star Wars – Episode I: The Phantom Menace”, but at the end of “Episode III: Revenge of the Sith”, Yoda told Obi-Wan that he would teach him how to come into contact with Qui -Gon to complete his Jedi training. Therefore, the door is always open for Qui-Gon to return as a Force Ghost, just as Yoda, Obi-Wan or Luke Skywalker have.

