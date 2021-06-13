Liam Neeson reveals if he will have an Obi-Wan Kenobi serial cameo

Liam Neeson played Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, released in 1999. In recent months there has been speculation about the return of the character in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney +, but the actor already has denied the rumors.

The interpreter gave an interview to Jimmy Kimmel, who asked him if he would be in the new series of the saga that will also be broadcast on Disney +.

“I heard that Ewan McGregor was going to do the show. No, I don’t think so. They have not contacted me. They don’t have enough money, “replied the actor humorously, who is promoting his latest film, The Ice Road.

Neeson’s character was killed by Darth Maul in one of the most epic duels in the galactic saga in which he was accompanied by his then Padawan, a young Obi-Wan. However, the character has subsequently appeared occasionally in titles such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Rise of Skywalker, with Neeson voicing the Jedi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s production is currently in development. In addition to McGregor, the cast also includes Hayden Christensen, the actor who gave life to Anakin Skywalker turned Darth Vader, and Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Pieese as the adoptive parents of Luke Skywalker.

“Ewan McGregor returns in the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a Disney + series. Officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where he faced his greatest defeat, the fall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned into the evil Darth Vader. The series is directed by Deborah Chow, who directed some memorable episodes of The Mandalorian.