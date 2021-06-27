Liam Neeson admits he doesn’t understand Star Wars spin-offs – .

Understand the chronology of Star wars It is a bit complicated for any beginner, however, a few hours of study is enough. But there are those who have it more complicated than others. During a new interview with Collider, Liam Neeson reveals that the spin-offs generate a lot of confusion, and is that during the last years Disney has been dedicated to the mass production of new stories that could entangle the thoughts of those who are not so fond of the distant galaxy.

Liam Neeson He appeared in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace – 55%, a film in which he plays Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi master and who discovers the great power within Anakin Skywalker. Although Liam only had that face-to-face appearance, he returned to character through productions such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars and a couple of cameos in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones – 66% and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%. Although not everyone agrees with that resource of the midichlorians introduced by Jinn, the Jedi has a very special place in the history of the distant galaxy and is remembered as a hero. But Neeson does not have a full understanding of what is currently happening in Star wars, here his recent statements:

I know there are a lot of spin-offs. I am a bit confused, I must admit. And, you know, when I was in the first one, The Phantom Menace, it was like, ‘Oh, would you sign this for my son?’, And now it’s like, ‘Oh, would you sign this for my father? ‘or’ Would you sign that it is for my grandfather? ‘ I mean it’s been three generations since these movies came out.

Some of the most passionate fans don’t give up hope that Liam Neeson return as Qui-Gon Jinn in the future, in fact, there are rumors that the actor has already signed with Lucasfilm for more appearances, however, we will not have any certainty until the company confirms it or not. Without a doubt, bringing back the classic characters is a strong point for new productions of Star wars; there we have The Mandalorian – 91%, a series that in the final chapter of the second season gave us back Luke Skywalker, generating very positive reactions in networks for weeks.

At the moment, Lucasfilm is concentrating on its series for Disney Plus; the recent trilogy was the source of many disappointments and the studio wants to do well in the years to come. Star Wars: The Bad Batch is currently broadcasting – 95%, a series that tells the story of a group of experimental and elite clones as they fight their way through an ever-changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone Wars. Although the episodes continue to be broadcast, it has generated good acceptance among fans of Star wars; at least on the small screen, Lucasfilm knows how to do things.

Of course Lucasfilm has more plans to Star wars. Right now the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is in production, a title highly anticipated by Jedi fans; will feature the return of Ewan McGregor as the famed Jedi and will include Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. So far no deep details about the plot have been revealed but we can be sure that it will be a trip like no other, with a bit of luck, we may see the Skywalker children in some childhood adventures that we do not know. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series does not have a release date but it could reach the Disney Plus platform at some late point in 2022, new Jedi action is waiting for us.

