Liam Husted’s mother confessed to strangling the child in a moment of frustration and leaving the body on the sidewalk in Las Vegas

The mother of Liam Husted, the 7-year-old boy found dead and naked on a Las Vegas sidewalk, confessed to prosecutors that she strangled her son in a moment of frustration.

“This is a very egregious case,” said Clark County Las Vegas Deputy Attorney General John Giordani, as quoted by NBC. “She essentially said she was frustrated with the boy and strangled him,” Giordani added.

Samantha Moreno Rodríguez, 35, appeared in a virtual audience this Wednesday, in which the right to bail was denied.

The woman, originally from San Jose, California, was arrested June 8 at a restaurant in Denver, Colorado, while eating with a man she had just met.

Moreno Rodríguez’s disappearance sparked a national search

The search for Moreno Rodríguez sparked a nationwide alert, and the collaboration of officers in San José with the Metropolitan Police Department in Las Vegas.

The defendant’s first appearance was in Denver, and this Monday she was extradited to Nevada to face the charges against her for the murder of Liam.

The boy’s body was found by hikers on May 28 down a route out of Mountain Springs. For more than a week, the investigators asked for citizen help to identify the remains.

The digitally enhanced images circulated by the Police alerted family acquaintances to identify the child.

Before the crime, the Hispanic woman left Liam’s father, Nicholas Husted, to allegedly start a new life elsewhere on May 24.

The woman traveled by car first to Southern California and then to Nevada, according to the information handled by the authorities. The suspect was also seen traveling in the same car days after Liam’s lifeless body was discovered on the hiking trail west of Las Vegas.

According to the father, the last time he saw his son was on May 23, the night before he went to work.

“Normally, I slept with him, and on Sunday I didn’t. Normally, I am with him in bed, I hold his hand and I did not. This is the kind of thing that will never come back, ”said the man according to the local media report.

The woman left with the minor without personally notifying the father. Only, I leave the following message: “I’m sorry I had to do this this way.”

Forensic authorities have not yet officially established the causes of Liam’s death.