Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus They surprised the world when they announced their separation last year, less than a year after the very intimate wedding they had celebrated in December 2018.

The divorce that ended their failed marriage was finalized last January and their truncated love story became a chapter of the past. However, in a recent interview with Men’s Health magazine, the 30-year-old actor confessed some details of what it was like for him to be married to the interpreter of ‘Hannah Montana’.

“Over a long period of time, the relationship was very stressful“He said. It should be remembered that both artists have since starred in crusade claims for alleged infidelities, and problems with drugs and alcohol.

After this, Hemsworth reported that many times he wanted to whitewash his feelings and give his opinion on how things went, since, as he indicated, “Most of the time“What is written about him”it’s completely false“

“There are times when you want to talk and there are others when I think it’s not worth it, because you’re just going to get more attention and then it’s better not to think about it and let it all fade awayHe continued.

In addition, Liam stressed that he had long since overcome the consequences of his failed romance with Miley: “These days I don’t want to spend more time worrying about that kind of thing. I remind myself that I must appreciate the now and enjoy every moment as much as possible.“He stressed.

Currently, the protagonist of ‘The Hunger Games’ confesses contentment enjoying his new love life with Gabriella Brooks. Miley Cyrus, meanwhile, had a brief affair with the American blogger Kaitlynn Carter after separating from the actor and is currently romantically linked to the Australian singer and actor Cody Simpson.

