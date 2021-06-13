Liam Hemsworth rebuilds his life and officially introduces his girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks

The couple’s relationship was confirmed in early 2020 when Liam, 31, and Gabriella, 23, were caught kissing on an Australian beach.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are very much in love. (/ Splash News / The Grosby Group)

A source told E! News in January 2021 that the actor, who broke up with Miley in August 2019, is keeping things “low-key” with the model. “His relationship with Gabriella is very different from Miley’s,” explained the source. “They like the same things and have the same lifestyle.”

The source added, “It’s not a rollercoaster of ups and downs. Gabriella is very laid back.” And it looks like Gabriella has the Hemsworth family seal of approval. “The family very much approves of her and likes to have her around,” the insider shared. “They are happy for Liam that he found someone who brings out the best in him.”

The divorce of Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus was quite a surprise. They had been together for years and just nine months after their wedding, their love was gone. The divorce papers moved quickly and since then, each one makes his life on his own without maintaining any type of relationship.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus were married in December 2018. (Who Archive.)

While Miley quickly found solace in the arms of Kaitlynn Carter and then Cody Simpson, it has taken Liam more work. He went to Australia to be with his family and there he was secluded surrounded by his friends until the storm passed, and in that process he fell in love again.