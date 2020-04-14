Liam Hemsworth confesses, it was not easy living with Miley Cyrus | Instagram

The actor Liam Hemsworth finally opens the doors of his heart and reveals more details of what his relationship with Miley Cyrus With whom he points out, coexistence was not easy.

Now the actor Liam Hemsworth He is at his best, he has started a relationship for several months, his family is happy supporting him and for now he just wants to enjoy and live the moment he points out.

After last August 2019, her life took an unexpected turn overnight after the singer’s announcement of their separation, Hemsworth Today she has found the peace she was looking for so much, however she still remembers the sad days she lived during her relationship, which she hinted was not entirely easy.

The actor and Miley Cyrus They had a long relationship in some way intermittently for a long time, when they finally married, life was not as originally imagined, since far from that, life with Miley It was a very “stressful” period, he noted.

Over a long period of time, it was very stressful and it really caught me. ” revealed to Men’s Health.

Similarly the actor He hinted that in most cases the things that have been said about him are completely false, and he has wanted to raise his voice, however, sometimes it is not worth talking because you will only attract more attention, he noted, “sometimes it’s better to stop paying attention to those things and let time pass. “

At the same time, he explained that he decided to better focus his energies on his family and in his new relationship with his partner.

I’m just trying to find something positive in everything and enjoy life as much as possible, Liam Hemsworth said, according to a Seventeen magazine publication.

After their separation was announced, after a few months, the actor found a relationship next to Maddison Brown, which would be brief because after meeting Gabriella Brooks, the model stole her heart and with whom she has been for several months.

For his part, Miley Cyrus found love again in an apparently stable relationship next to Cody Simpson.

.