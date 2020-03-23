Liam Gallagher teaches us how to wash our hands with songs from Oasis

If before the coronavirus Liam Gallagher He had plenty of free time to write or share hilarious stuff on his Twitter account, now imagine how one of your favorite britpop uncles is doing in this quarantine. And it is that continuing with his foolishness to gather Oasis at all costs (not a complaint), now Liam has used some “new” versions of songs from the legendary band to teach his followers how to wash their hands.. Genius!

Through various videos posted on his account of the little blue bird, Good Liam taught his fans (or tried to do it) how they should wash their hands with soap and water in these times of the coronavirus, since as you well know this practice, although it may seem very simple, it is essential to avoid the spread of COVID-19. We don’t say it, the WHO says it.

Anyway, going back to the subject of the younger of the Gallagher brothers, Liam shared a hand washing routine with the help of well-known Oasis songs like “Wonderwall”, “Supersonic”, “Champagne Supernova”, and also one of her solo creations called “For What It’s Worth”, all with a few slight changes so that the topic that Liam Gallagher wants to spread to people is better understood. Here we leave them for you to see:

New tune WONDERWASH c’mon you know LG x pic.twitter.com/gGB1LyipB4

Here’s another one you might know. It’s called SOAPERSONIC. If you know the words wash along LG x pic.twitter.com/pG4ZHjH5VL

Back by popular demand here’s champagne SOAPERNOVA thank you all for washing and I’ll see you down the road LG x pic.twitter.com/omk9Fr7OSk

Alriiiiiiiiiiight 1 more this is it, its a beauty I wanna dedicate this to the 1 n only Simon Aldred love you Rasta LG x pic.twitter.com/wWOuHVohXk

It is worth mentioning that This was not the only moment in “How to make the coronavirus an Oasis” by good Liam, since recently the English singer He proposed to his brother Liam to do a charity concert when COVID-19 is over, with the possibility of being able to return later to their usual programming, the one where they hate and say things about each other on social networks or anywhere else.

“Listen seriously, a lot of people think I’m a son of a p * t @ and I’m a son of a p * t @ good-looking, but once this is over (coronavirus) we need to get Oasis together for a charity concert come on NoelThen we can go back to our amazing solo careers. Come on, you know, “Liam wrote in a tweet that many hope will one day come true.

Anyway, although Liam’s intention was good, we can say that his hand washing technique is not adequate, but at least I try and that counts a lot. Here we leave you an infographic of how you should wash your mitts with soap and water, using one of the songs from Oasis.