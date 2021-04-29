Liam Gallagher is dispatched with Neymar: “Dirty piscinero”

04/29/2021

On at 3:29 PM CEST

Neymar Jr. did not have his best European night at the Parc des Princes against Manchester City this Wednesday. PSG ended up succumbing to Pep Guardiola’s team in the second half, and will have to come back in Manchester to be able to go to the round.

During the match, one of the most critical and lacking with Neymar was Liam gallagher, the former leader of the music group Oasis, also a well-known Manchester City fan.

The musician, on his Twitter account, published several messages against the Brazilian soccer player in which he called him things like “Dirty piscinero & rdquor ;, asked for his expulsion and hinted at things like that the ’10’ had taken drugs.

Send that dirty diving cunt off NEYMAR – Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 28, 2021

“Neymar is an embarrassing bastard & rdquor;Gallagher was dispatched.

Neymar is an embarrassing little cunt – Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 28, 2021

“Get out that dirty pool man Neymar & rdquor; or “Has Neymar been sniffing? He’s kidding us & rdquor ;, were other messages.

Has Neymar been snorting ket he’s taking the piss – Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 28, 2021

In addition to messages towards PSG’s ’10’, Gallagher also had time to distribute to the other PSG players. “Justice, you filthy filthy”he said at the end of the game.

Before, he had asked Guardiola to bring Agüero onto the pitch: “Put Sergio in and stop fucking around”.

“I said maybeeeeeeeeeeeeee”, he added, claiming the famous song Wonderwall by his group.