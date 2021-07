Nobody expected him, in fact, he is in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to a last minute positive from Dan Evans, but the truth is that Liam broady is proving his worth to compete in an event of this caliber this week. The Briton struck down Hubert Hurkacz (7-5, 3-6, 6-3) on Tuesday and was planted in the knockout stages of the men’s draw. Much merit that right now he is 143rd in the ATP ranking.