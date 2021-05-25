Liam Broady passes Roland-Garros round

05/24/2021

On 05/25/2021 at 02:00 CEST

Liam broady, British, number 146 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning by 6-4 and 6-2 in one hour and thirty-eight minutes to Jason jung, tennis player, number 160 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this triumph, Broady manages to add new points to his ranking to participate in the Roland-Garros.

Jung managed to break his opponent’s serve on one occasion, while the British tennis player did it 4 times. In addition, the Briton achieved a 74% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and took 61% of the service points, while his opponent had a 72% first serve and a double fault, managing to win 51% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) has a preliminary access phase in which the players with the lowest rankings have to reach the highest possible points to get to participate in the official tournament. Specifically, at this stage of the competition a total of 128 tennis players face each other. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.