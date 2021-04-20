Li Bo: “China studies cryptocurrencies as an investment tool”

Li Bo, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), said that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin should be used as investment tools or alternative investments.

According to journalist Colin Wu, Li Bo made this comment during his participation in the Boao Forum for Asia on April 18. Likewise, he pointed out that there are still regulatory risks for the central bank.

In particular, Asia is set to be an important engine for recovery in a rapidly changing world, Li Bo said. Who called for joint efforts to overcome the pandemic, reduce the development deficit and increase economic integration, among others.

Incidentally, Li Bo, one of the seven deputies to the PBoC governor Yi Gang and former deputy mayor of the Chinese municipality of Chongqing, seems to take a firmer position for the central bank to recognize cryptocurrencies as a store of value. His appointment as lieutenant governor was announced last week.

Furthermore, Li Bo is a financial veteran who spent 14 years in various positions at the People’s Bank of China. He left the PBoC in 2018 and was appointed deputy mayor of Chongqing in 2019 amid a wave of appointments of financiers and financial regulatory officials to high-level positions in local government.

Cryptocurrencies as an investment tool

Similarly, Li noted that the People’s Bank of China “will continue to maintain current measures and practices.” While exploring the possibility in regulation change, but recognizing the latent potential in cryptocurrencies.

Notably, Li’s comment was in response to a question posed by moderator Arjun Kharpal, a senior CNBC correspondent, on whether China will maintain a firm stance on cryptocurrency trading activities in the future.

«We believe that Bitcoin and Stablecoins are encrypted assets. Encrypted assets are an investment option, not a currency itself. It is an alternative investment, not a currency in itself.

“Therefore, we believe that crypto assets should play an important role in the future. Either as an investment tool or as an alternative investment ”.

Likewise, Li Bo adds that the Stablecoins that have been issued by private companies may require different stricter regulatory standards than those that Bitcoin would have.

“In the future, if any Stablecoin hopes to become a widely used payment tool, it must be subject to strict supervision, just like banks or financial institutions.”

Implementation of the digital yuan

It is important to note that, more and more, the Central Bank of China is advancing in its pilot project of the digital yuan, which was proposed in 2014 and is testing the implementation of said currency in the main cities of the country. But, there is no specific timetable for its official implementation.

In this regard, Li Bo said: “The PBoC would mainly focus on the domestic use of the digital yuan. China could consider long-term cross-border payments and transactions. ‘

In closing, everything seems to indicate that the country plans to use the digital currency during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Warren Buffett: “The rich invest in time, the poor invest in money.”

