L’Hospitalet and Valencia Mestalla end their league match with a draw (1-1)

05/23/2021 at 10:17 PM CEST

The L’Hospitalet and the Valencia Mestalla they tied one in the Municipal of L’Hospitalet during his last match in the Second Phase of Second B that took place this Sunday. The L’Hospitalet arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving the victory by 1-2 against the Atzeneta. For his part, Valencia Mestalla he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against Prat. After the score, the home team was in sixth position, while the Valencia Mestalla he stayed in eighth place at the end of the game.

The match started in a favorable way for the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Gonzalez in the 22nd minute, ending the first half with the result 0-1.

After the half of the game came the goal for the Hospitalense team, which put the tables through a goal of Salinas in the 78th minute, thus closing the match with the score of 1-1.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Stop, Diego, Joan Salvà, Pablo Aguilera Y Pentelei replacing Sergio Juste, One, Queen, Sehou Sarr Y Cristian Gomez, while the changes by the visiting team were Gonzalez, German, Marc ferris, Javi war Y Ndombasi, which entered through David ruiz, Gonzalez, Perez, Koba Y Gozálbez.

In the match there were a total of two yellow cards only for the Valencian team. Specifically, the referee showed two yellow cards to Koba Y Perez.

At the moment, the L’Hospitalet he gets 30 points and the Valencia Mestalla with 18 points.

Data sheetL’Hospitalet:Ruiz, Sergio Juste (Parera, min.50), One (Diego, min.50), Reina (Joan Salvà, min.55), Canario, Cristian Gómez (Pentelei, min.63), Martí, Verges, Sehou Sarr ( Pablo Aguilera, min.63), Ripoll and SalinasValencia Mestalla:Bernad, Mingotes, Menargues, David Ruiz (González, min.62), Estacio, Koba (Javi Guerra, min.82), Facundo García, González (Alemañ, min.62), Pérez (Marc Ferris, min.62), Fran Navarro and Gozálbez (Ndombasi, min.82)Stadium:Municipal of L’HospitaletGoals:González (0-1, min. 22) and Salinas (1-1, min. 78)