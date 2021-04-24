“LGTBI rights cannot be defended hand in hand with the extreme right”

Eduardo Rubiño in the Chueca square (Madrid) (Photo: SERGI GONZÁLEZ)

She is one of the youngest deputies to have stepped on the Madrid Assembly. He belongs to the 15-M generation, a movement of which he was an active part with the Juventud Sin Futuro collective. Eduardo Rubiño (Madrid, 1991) is now a senator of Más Madrid and, as a member of the LGTBI collective, he believes that he has a “responsibility” to give visibility and represent the people who belong to him.

The debate on equal marriage in Spain continued to be “shocked”, when he was only 14 years old and was still unclear about his own sexuality. After years of activism, he has followed in the footsteps of those who preceded him and whom he admires, such as Pedro Zerolo, to take this fight into politics as well.

Eduardo Rubiño (More Madrid) during the interview. (Photo: SERGI GONZÁLEZ)

What did you think of what happened in the Cadena Ser debate? Should Mónica García and Ángel Gabilondo have gotten up from the table earlier?

Monasterio’s attitude has been completely unacceptable. We are in a dangerous escalation that they have been carrying out for a long time and that has targeted women, LGTBI people, migrants … The most vulnerable people for too long. Given this, we must make a call to all democrats to mobilize, to send a clear message at the polls next 4-M and translate it into a government that unseats Mrs. Ayuso. We are right now at a time when Ayuso has repeated on several occasions that he is willing to include Mrs. Monasterio in his government and that is a democratic threat that we are not willing to allow. That is why we will continue to defend a green, feminist and social justice alternative that Monica leads to perfection.

Monica has made it clear that she will not participate in any more debates that she does not comply with …

