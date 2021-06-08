LGTB love in the cinema

When love is so great that it does not fit in any closet.

Dakota Fanning and Kristen Stewart in ‘The Runaways’ (2010)

They had more than one homosexual love scene.

James Franco and Sean Penn in ‘Milk’ (2008)

Playing gay rights activist Harvey Milk earned Penn his second Oscar.

Amanda Seyfried and Julianne Moore in ‘Chloe’ (2009)

Thriller with high erotic content with high impact scenes starring these two actresses.

Charlize Theron and Christina Ricci in ‘Monster’ (2003)

Charlize Theron’s first Oscar came to him with this movie. Christina Ricci played her partner and together they lived their particular road movie.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger in ‘Brokeback Mountain’ (2005)

This dramatic western tells the story of the love between two cowboys in the mountains of Wyoming.

Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara in ‘Carol’ (2015)

This drama tells the story of a (forbidden) love between a clerk in a department store and a ‘good’ lady from Manhattan.

Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer in Call Me By Your Name (2018)

The film tells the love story between a 17-year-old teenager and his father’s assistant.

River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves in My Private Idaho (1991)

Movie that elevated River Phoenix to myth status.

Michael Douglas and Matt Damon in ‘Behind the candelabra’ (2013)

The television biopic of that fascinating character named Liberace was starred by these two stars. Douglas took home an Emmy for his role.

Glen Berry and Scott Neal in Beautiful Thing (1996)

This love story between two young people from post-Thatcher UK.

Antonio Banderas and Tom Hanks in Philadelphia (1993)

The Spaniard is Miguel Álvarez, Tom’s boyfriend, a lawyer with HIV.

Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal in And your mother too (2001)

It tells the life of two young Mexicans Tenoch and Julio, whose apparent philosophical concern is sex, adhering to a manifesto that both have invented to reaffirm their masculinity and to engage in a struggle for power via the phallic element.

Christopher Reeve and Michael Caine in Deathtrap (1982)

They starred in what is still known in Hollywood as “the $ 10 million kiss.” That is the figure that, according to the industry, Death Trap stopped collecting for showing the kiss in question.

Jim Carrey and Ewan McGregor in I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

Steven leads a seemingly normal existence, until one day he suffers a serious car accident that leads him to experience the ultimate epiphany: he is gay and he thinks he can enjoy life to the fullest, even if he has to break the law to get it.

Nathan Bexton and James Duval in Nowhere (1997)

A very promiscuous bisexual teenage couple. This film belongs to Araki’s “Teen Apocalypse Trilogy”.