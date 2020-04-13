Today, in Japan, LG has presented the LG Style 3, a new terminal with Snapdragon 845 processor and 48 MP dual camera. And a few weeks ago, we met the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, a high-end model with a double screen. However, while expanding its phone catalog, LG is preparing to a change of strategy in its smartphone segment.

A few days ago, he already gave us the sketches of his next mobile, mentioning for the first time the terms “tactile perfection” and “visual elegance”. In these drawings, in addition, you could see a phone with smooth edges with a curved screen and a natural and minimalist design. Now, he has gone one step further and has revealed the name of his next model: LG Velvet.

LG wants “familiar and expressive names”

Through a statement, LG has confirmed that the name of the next product on your roadmap will be LG Velvet and there are already several local media outlets that are launching the day after tomorrow, April 15. The company also recognizes that this new smartphone will come with the focus on a distinctive, elegant and tactile design to differentiate itself from the phones that exist today.

It is a new brand strategy with which the company intends move away “from alphanumeric designations in favor of familiar and expressive names that will help the consumer to capture the essence of the most suitable device for their personality and the ever-changing trends. ”

The name “Velvet” (which in Spanish means “velvet”), in LG’s words, “is intended to evoke images of brilliant softness and premium softness, two key features of the new phone.” In addition, the first device that illustrates this new philosophy will include a “Raindrop” camera (raindrop), something that we already saw in the sketches that the manufacturer showed us a few days ago.

Renders published by Ice Universe

The manufacturer explains that the LG Velvet will also feature “a smooth and symmetrical form factor that It is pleasing to the eye and touchWith all this, Chang Ma, senior vice president of product strategy for LG Mobile Communications Company, is confident that this “more intuitive approach” will help LG “establish a clearer brand identity” and “reflect current trends.”

Apart from this LG statement, the well-known leaker Ice Universe has posted on his Twitter profile some renders “designed by internet users” which, based on some leaks, show how this new mobile could be. Like the sketches shared by LG, they teach us a more elongated design than the LG G, curved on both sides and a screen that would occupy practically the entire front.

