LG’s new robot is ready to deliver shipments both indoors and outdoors

LG has its new focus on robots. After leaving the smartphone sector, the South Korean company presents its advances in robots. It has been during the Conference of the International Society of Robots, where they have revealed their delivery robot designed to work both outdoors and indoors.

The company hopes to “lead the market for fast delivery robots”, a market that, according to their forecasts, is growing rapidly and where robots are increasingly in demand in those services that do not require the presence of another person.

The LG Boston Robotics Lab shows its progress

The LG robot can move through your four wheels, adjustable as terrain changes. As the company describes, the robot is capable of releasing obstructions while driving and moving even when the ground is uneven. It is designed to reduce vibrations, thinking about the products it may contain inside your body.

To date, LG had marketed a delivery robot for indoors, but outdoors it was based on a pilot test. Now they go one step further with this robot capable of working in both environments.

LG’s delivery robot is planned to start operating at the end of this year. When commercialized, LG hopes to boost its freight delivery business. One of the branches with which it works, since the robot belongs to the LG Cloi range, its division of robots that we had already seen to disinfect rooms or as assistants to control household appliances.

In 2020, the manufacturer created its LG Boston Robotics Lab. division in collaboration with Professor Sangbae Kim of MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering. Professor Kim was the director of the MIT Biomimetic Robotics Laboratory and responsible for the “blind” robot ‘Cheetah’.

