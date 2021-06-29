LGBTQ Pride Day: these are the countries where same-sex marriage is not yet legal

Although we live in the XXI century, there are many countries where homosexuality is still frowned upon and is a taboo subject, therefore, weddings and adoptions between people of the same sex are not legally allowed.

Sadly, we continue to witness homophobic acts, where people are punished for their sexual preferences and therefore their rights are not recognized.

One of the things that the LGBTQ community advocates the most is that legally, people from this group can get married. Currently there are 31 countries in which the union of same-sex couples has already been legalized.

But there are still hundreds of nations where people with the same sexual preferences cannot join their lives in front of a judge.

Here we tell you how the panorama is currently regarding same-sex marriage around the world.

Africa

About 30 countries on that continent prohibit homosexuality, only South Africa legalized gay marriage in 2006. Also in that nation, adoption, medically assisted procreation and surrogacy are authorized.

Middle East

Israel allows adoption, but a law excludes gay couples from surrogacy, a fact that has sparked massive protests. Same-sex marriage is not legalized, but it is recognized when it has been contracted abroad.

Asia

Taiwan became the first country on the continent to legalize gay marriage, thanks to a Constitutional Court ruling in May 2017.

Europe

The Netherlands became, in 2001, the first country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage. Other European nations that also recognize it are: Belgium, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Portugal, Iceland, Denmark, France, United Kingdom (except Northern Ireland), Luxembourg, Ireland, Finland, Malta and Germany.

States such as Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Austria, Croatia, Cyprus, Switzerland, Italy or Greece recognize civil unions.

Most Eastern European countries do not allow unions or weddings. Estonia is the first ex-Soviet republic to offer, in 2014, a civil union for homosexuals.

America

In Canada it is legalized and in 2015, the United States took that big step.

In Latin America, only 4 countries allow this type of union: Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia and Brazil.

Oceania

New Zealand legalized gay marriage in 2013 and Australia in 2017.

