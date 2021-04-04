LGBT supporters lose again at the UN Commission

By Stefano Gennarini, JD (C-Fam) .- It is increasingly rare for UN negotiations on social issues to escape controversies over abortion and homosexuality. This year, however, the UN Commission for Social Development managed to remain silent.

The annual commission concluded its work this week, adopting a resolution on technology, social inclusion and economic development. The resolution includes several calls for social policies to be “family-oriented,” but used language that could be interpreted as “family-oriented” to include homosexual relationships. The Biden administration was not happy about this.

“We regret that we were unable to include stronger language about individuals and families in all their diversity,” said the delegate representing the United States on the commission. “Family diversity” is used to broaden the definition of family to include homosexual relationships.

In past sessions of the Commission, and as recently as the General Assembly concluded, the European Union complained about the absence of “family diversity” in UN resolutions.

“Family oriented” is the compromise between those who want to mention “family” and those who want “family diversity.” The EU will always block “family” and conservative countries will always block “family diversity”. However, conservatives tend to view “family oriented” as a victory, as “diversity” is seen as a direct reference to gays and other couples.

Another plus is that the resolution also omitted any reference to “sexual and reproductive health” that is used to direct political and financial support to pro-abortion groups. It appears frequently in the UN agreements on women and health. It has appeared only once, two years ago, in resolutions of the Commission for Social Development.

The relatively quiet negotiation on social issues is unlikely to be repeated in the Commission on the Status of Women next month and in the Commission on Population and Development in April.

Once President Biden’s appointees in the State Department and the United States Mission to the United Nations are in place, they are expected to make a strong push for abortion under the guise of “reproductive health” and LGBT rights. Biden signed executive orders directing the US State Department and other federal agencies to work on these issues as priority efforts.

Biden’s nominee for the position of US ambassador to the United Nations is Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who previously headed the US State Department’s Office of African Affairs under the Obama administration. In that role, he oversaw the deployment of pro-LGBT American diplomacy in Africa.

During his Senate confirmation hearing on January 27, Greenfield declared his intention to promote abortion. New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen asked Thomas-Greenfield if she would promote access to a “full range of sexual and reproductive health services.” International policy experts understand that the use of “full range” in this context implies abortion.

“I can commit to you to be a leader on this issue. In New York, it is an issue that is a personal priority for me and I look forward to working with you to further our goals in this area, ”responded Thomas-Greenfield.

Advocates for life were deeply disappointed that no pro-life senator reacted against this promise.