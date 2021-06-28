LGBT + Pride Day why and when is it celebrated? | Tec Review

The June 28th LGBTTTIQ + Pride Day (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, transsexual, transvestite, intersex, queer) is celebrated in different countries of the world, an event that remembers the stonewall riots.

This unofficial day commemorates the date on which this community was repressed by a police raid in the early morning of June 28, 1969, in the pub known as Stonewall inn, located in the New York neighborhood of Greenwich village.

A year later, on June 28, 1970, the first gay pride marches were held in New York and Los Angeles, commemorating the anniversary of the riots.

Gays and lesbians faced generational, class and gender obstacles.

LGBT + Pride Day in the world

Over time, other cities were organizing similar marches.

Today there are manifestations of pride, which has included new ways of identifying oneself, that they do not have to do –exclusively– with sexual preference.

That uprising at Stonewall in New York catalyzed a worldwide movement to decriminalize same-sex relationships and gain rights and recognition for people across the LGBTTTIQ + spectrum.

Until 1973, homosexuality, for example, was included in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM) of the American Psychiatric Association; prior to this, it was considered a mental disorder, classified as “sociopathic personality disorder.”

When DSM-II was published, it was reclassified as “sexual deviance.”

Even after 1973, homosexuality remained within the DSM in various forms, allowing the use of harmful sex conversion therapies.

And although homosexuality is no longer considered a disease, conversion therapies are still present.

In this context, Pride Day is a reminder that it is necessary to continue working for acceptance regardless of people’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Diversity in science

In 2021 there were also demonstrations of support for diversity from various areas of knowledge and from very important spaces for science such as the journal Nature, where academic communities expressed their support.

According to a text published in Nature Reviews Earth & Environment, geosciences are among the least diverse STEM disciplines: ethnic, racial and gender representation is scarce.

This community states that the challenges associated with field work are specific.

For example, a survey of LGBTQ + geoscientists indicated that 55% of respondents felt insecure about their identity and 33% had refused to participate in field work opportunities for safety reasons.

However, apparently “safe” territories can also present different challenges in terms of toxic masculinity, homophobic insults or other microaggressions.

Simply banning field courses in regions where LGBTQ + people have no rights is inappropriate.

Urologists also voiced their support from Nature Reviews Urology, “We celebrate diversity in all aspects of life and are dedicated to enhancing the visibility and care of underserved and minority communities,” they wrote.

This community is committed to ensuring that its platform offers a place for discussion, openness and fellowship.

“We believe that diversity is key to enriching our specialty and our society.”

In June 2019, a report from the Institute of Physics, the Royal Astronomical Society and the Royal Society of Chemistry entitled Exploring the workplace for LBGT + physical scientists was published, where the results of a questionnaire that was carried out on 1,025 people were analyzed.

Respondents were people who worked, taught, or studied in a physical science field and identified as LGBTQ + and allies.

Among the respondents were some people who had left or had not pursued a career in the physical sciences because they felt excluded due to their gender identity or sexual orientation.

The most common signs of an exclusionary environment were found to be the following:

Policies and procedures in the workplace that do not adequately support employees who are not heterosexual and cisgender. The incorrect use of pronouns to address or refer to LBGT + employees. Casual insensitive humor, even when not malicious.

What does LGBT + mean?

According to the Glossary of sexual diversity, gender and sexual characteristics ”of the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (CONAPRED), in Mexico, discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression and sexual characteristics is a structural phenomenon.

We tell you about some expressions of the community:

Lesbian: Woman who is erotically and emotionally attracted to women.

Gay: Man who is erotically attracted to another man.

Bisexual: People who feel affective erotic attraction for people of a gender different from their own and of the same gender, as well as to maintain intimate and sexual relationships with them.

Transgender: People who feel and conceive themselves as belonging to the opposite gender to the one socially and culturally assigned to their birth sex. In general, they only opt for a hormonal reassignment, without reaching surgical intervention of the internal and external sexual pelvic organs.

Transsexual: People who feel and conceive of themselves as belonging to the gender and the opposite sex to which they are socially and culturally assigned based on their birth sex and can opt for a medical intervention – hormonal, surgical or both – to adapt their physical appearance and corporality to their psychic, spiritual and social reality.

Transvestite: People who like to present a temporary or lasting appearance opposite to that of the gender that is socially assigned to their birth sex, through the use of clothing, attitudes and behaviors.

Intersex: The term intersex is appropriate for its use, rejecting that of hermaphroditism.

Queer: People who, in addition to not identifying and rejecting the gender socially assigned to their birth sex, do not identify with the other gender or with any one in particular.