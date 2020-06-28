In the wake of the Stonewall riots that took place in New York on June 28, 1969, the movement to defend LGBT + rights has spread throughout the world. The month of June also became the favorite to celebrate diversity and claim the place and respect that the members of the group deserve. For it, not only have the demonstrations and protests served, but also the growing visibility that the group has acquired in all kinds of media and platforms.

Los Javis, Agoney, Marina and King Jedet during the LGBT + Pride 2018 proclamation in Madrid

Television has played an important role in becoming a window that breaks down stereotypes and brings the reality of LGBT + people closer to society in general. Still with a long way to go to provide a greater and more varied representation of the collective, Over the years, television has offered unforgettable moments with which it has been breaking down taboos and prejudices. Personal experiences, characters or the presence of LGBT + people on the sets have contributed to opening more doors and banishing prejudice and homophobia. On the occasion of LGBT + Pride month celebration, In FormulaTV we collect some moments and prominent personalities that have been bringing the public closer to the normalization of the collective.

one The first appearances of the LGBT + collective

Mercedes Milá interviews Jordi Petit in ‘Good evening’

In June 1978, months before the dangerousness and social rehabilitation law was modified, by which many homosexuals were imprisoned, Jordi Petit became the first person to openly declare himself gay on television, on the Miramar television channel, together with Armand de Fluvià. However, at that time it had no special repercussion, something that radically changed in 1982, the year from which he was present in several television programs with millions of audiences: in January 1983 he was on ‘Buenas noches’, with Mercedes Milá; in July in ‘The key’ and in September, he visited ‘In parallel’. It was in the second where Petit made history as the first gay man to talk about homosexuality and the need to normalize it in a top-rated Spanish television program.

In 1980, the well-known transsexual activist and politician Carla Antonelli participated in the report « The enigma of a beauty », by Raúl Pozo, who became the first to address the reality of transsexuals. A taboo subject at that time, that censorship did not allow to broadcast until September 1981. Meanwhile, Petit’s interventions on television were followed by others such as Empar Pineda, a member of the Lesbian Feminist collective, who in 1987 participated in the ‘What do you think?’ Mili Hernández, owner of Berkana, the first LGBT + bookstore in Spain that opened in 1993, was also one of the first homosexual people to intervene on television, appearing for the first time on the program ‘Todo va bien’ the same year that he opened his business in Chueca. Participations that were opening doors to the collective, although still very small steps, given the fears and prejudices against LGBT + people in force at the time.

two Bibiana Fernánez’s growing fame

Bibi Andersen interviews Luz Casal in ‘The Afternoon’

In the late 70s, Bibiana Fernández, then known as Bibi Andersen, was placed for the first time before the cameras on the Spanish television program ‘300 million’, after which many more came. The transsexual actress, singer and model managed to put the audience in her pocket and, In 1987, she debuted as the first transsexual presenter in Spain in ‘La afternoon’, nine years after starting in the world of cinema with « Cambio de sexo ». Chica Almodóvar, Bibiana Fernández also worked in front of formats such as ‘Saturday night’, together with Carlos Herrera, between 1988 and 1989; ‘Estress’ (1991), ‘Coplas de verano’ (1996) and ‘Menta y chocolate’ (2003).

Throughout his professional career, Fernández was even part of the long list of collaborators of ‘Crónicas marcianas’, in addition to working on other programs such as ‘Where are you heart?’ (2003); ‘Channel Nº 4’, broadcast on Cuatro between 2005 and 2008; or ‘I love Escassi’ (2010). A long and successful career on the small screen that opened an important window for the transsexual collective and that continues to expand today as a result of its Most recent appearances on television, such as in the ‘Survivors’ or ‘MasterChef Celebrity’ contests in 2014 and 2017, respectively; or his current collaborations in ‘The Ana Rosa program’.

3 Pablo « comes out of the closet » in ‘Farmacia de Guardia’ (1995)

Pablo and Kike in ‘On-call pharmacy’

With its five seasons and more than one hundred and sixty episodes, ‘Farmacia de Guardia’ holds even today the most watched series title on Spanish television, after achieving an average 48% share. The series directed by Antonio Mercero was a perfect window to show problems and realities of Spanish society, something that the Basque took advantage of, among other things, to shed some light on homosexuality. So, In 1995, the successful fiction surprised both Kike (Miguel Ángel Garzón) and the audience, when Pablo (David Robles) confessed that he liked men.. A revelation that caused the initial rejection of his best friend, who ended up accepting that his sexual condition changed nothing in their relationship, and that made Pablo the first gay teenager in a Spanish series.

‘Farmacia de Guardia’ was also a pioneer in claiming the dignity of the transsexual collective thanks to Lourdes’ aunt (Concha Cuetos) , a character played by the transformist Fernando Telletxea. Her appearance in the apothecary as a woman, instead of as « Uncle Mariano », shocked the family, whose members continued to use the name, despite the fact that she presented herself as Clara Eugenia, and they needed their time to accept her. Far from staying there, the series also chose to break down another of the great taboos of the time linked to the LGBT + collective: AIDS. In 1992, the series was attended by Montse, an HIV-positive girl who had been booed at school and whose case had given a lot to talk about. In order to disprove hoaxes such as the fact that the disease was transmitted through physical contact, ‘Farmacia de Guardia’ showed how its characters treated Montse with affection and closeness and even kissed her without fear.

4 The Beginnings of Poison (1996)

Poison in ‘Tonight We Cross the Mississippi’

In 1996, ‘Tonight we crossed the Mississippi’ surprised his audience with a report in which Cristina Ortiz, La Veneno, showed her self-confidence on camera. The woman from Almería managed to conquer the public and the presenter, Pepe Navarro, who decided to hire her as a collaborator, which catapulted her to fame by appearing before audiences that were close to eight million viewers. Their experiences, exposed bluntly and with a comic streak, focused on the reality of transsexual people and the discrimination they suffered and which, in general, pushed them into the world of prostitution or drugs. From that moment on, Ortiz became an icon of the LGBT + collective and participated in many other television programs, such as’ The smile of the pelican ‘(1997),’ From afternoon to afternoon ‘(1997),’ Time to Tiempo ‘(2001) or’ Mírame ‘(2000-2001).

‘Martian Chronicles’ again placed Cristina before large audiences between 2001 and 2003, the year he entered prison. After her traumatic stay in a male section of the Aranjuez prison, Veneno returned to the sets as a tertullian of ‘DEC’ and even attended ‘Save me deluxe’ as a guest, at a time when she had to face depressions and anxiety crisis he suffered. A life of ups and downs with unforgettable television moments, which ended on November 9, 2016 and made Cristina a benchmark. So much so that, three years later, Atresmedia gave the green light to a series based on his memoirs, directed by Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo. With the title of ‘Venom’, the production premiered its first episode on March 29, 2020, with a cast made up mainly of transsexual women, including King Jedet, Isabel Torres and Daniela Santiago in the different stages of the protagonist.

5 ‘Leaving class’, ‘Uncle Willy’ and ‘Central Hospital’, pioneering series

Santi and Rubén in ‘Leaving class’, the protagonist of ‘Tío Willy’ and Esther y Maca, couple in ‘Hospital central’

Already in the field of television fiction, three series were especially relevant when they became pioneers in the inclusion of characters from the LGBT + collective: ‘Al out of class’ (1997), ‘Tío Willy’ (1998) and ‘Hospital Central’ ( 2000). In the case of the first, Santi (Alejo Sauras) and Rubén (Bernabé Fernández) made history by starring in one of the first stories of teenage gay love in Spanish fictions. Something for which both characters had to face their fears and prejudices about their sexual orientation while they made it known, little by little, to the other characters.

As for ‘Tío Willy’, it was the first Spanish series starring a homosexual character, Willy (Andrés Pajares) , who was forced to leave Spain because of his sexual orientation. After living for twenty-five years in San Francisco with his partner, Marcelo (Hugo Arana), Willy returned to Spain to meet his sister Alicia (Silvia Munt), by surprise, in a television program, and ended up taking care of his nephews in between of the marriage crisis of his parents. A story in which Willy had to face the prejudices of his own family, which he ended up conquering, to the point that he even convinced his partner to live with him in Madrid.

In 2005, the eighth season of ‘Hospital central’ brought with him Maca (Patricia Vico), a lesbian pediatrician who became the first character of this sexual orientation who held a fixed role in a Spanish fiction. Her arrival at the hospital supposed that Esther (Fátima Baeza) stopped being in the background thanks to the relationship that was born between her and Maca, with which she discovered her homosexuality. The plot of both characters included moments such as the initial rejection of their family or the couple’s wedding, just as it included the breakdown of the marriage after the sporadic relations that Maca had with Vero (Carolina Cerezuela), which did not prevent them from having a happy ending. A deep, realistic story that made Maca and Esther a benchmark for the group, to the point that those in charge of the series considered the possibility of making a spin-off, as the screenwriter Jorge Díaz revealed in 2018.

6 Boris Izaguirre’s follies in ‘Martian Chronicles’ (1999)

Boris Izaguirre, dressed in the flag of Venezuela in ‘Martian Chronicles’

In addition to having interventions by transsexual characters such as Veneno or Carmen de Mairena, ‘Martian Chronicles’ included Boris Izaguirre among his regular collaborations, one of the first celebrities to show their homosexuality openly on a television set. His fun and blatant interventions became one of the most recognizable elements of the format, when Izaguirre had originally signed as a screenwriter. In fact, the Venezuelan held that role for two weeks, before will launch his first nude on December 16, 1999. That night at the turn of the century, Xavier Sardà received Concha Velasco as a guest, who was previously notified by the presenter, before receiving a completely naked Boris Izaguirre on set, only seen from behind by the audience.

This occurrence was born as a tribute to the play that the actress was working on at the time, « The apples on Friday », in which there was a naked man in a shower, and opened the season for many other nudes that the collaborator starred in throughout his time on the program. In this way, Izaguirre took a step forward when it came to normalizing not only nudes on television, but also the well-known « pen » that aroused so much prejudice against the homosexual collective. In addition, this stage opened many other doors on television for Boris, who presented programs such as ‘Channel nº4’ (2005), ‘Yes, I want that dress!’ (2018) and, more recently, ‘Prodigies’ (2019) or’ Blood ties’ (2019) ‘, in addition to serving as a jury in competitions such as ‘Look who’s dancing!’ and ‘Look who’s jumping!’ or participate in ‘Masterchef Celebrity 3’, among others.

7 Sofia Cristo’s statement to Nagore Robles

Sofía Cristo and Nagore Robles kiss in the final of ‘Acorralados’

The realities have also provided a wide window on the small screen to normalize the LGBT + collective, as happened in ‘Cornered’ with the couple formed by Sofía Cristo and Nagore Robles. In 2011, the daughter of Bárbara Rey decided to open her heart live, in the second reality show, after seeing several videos in which Nagore confessed how much she missed her. A few words that deeply moved Christ, who had the opportunity to enter into a moving conversation with Nagore live.

« You are the best thing that has happened to me this year, » said Sofia excitedly, before confessing how much she loved her. « I already have a voice to tell you that I love you very much, that I love you, that I’m crazy about you. That I don’t care about everything and that I’m dying to see you » Robles said for his part. In addition, the contestant and then future winner of ‘Cornered’ sent a direct message to people who criticized their relationship. « I’m very sorry if someone feels bad about this, but you are the joy of my life, » added Nagore. Some exciting statements that they joined the tender kiss that the couple shared in the final of ‘Cornered’, where their love for each other was more than evident.

However, the relationship of Nagore and Sofia has not been the only visibility of the LGBT + collective in realities. In the case of ‘Big Brother’, the format included the participation of lesbians like Raquel Morillas and Elba Guallarte in ‘GH 3’ or Laura Selva and Ángela Castro in ‘GH 11’ and she even saw the gay relationship of Han and Aritz Castro born in ‘GH 16’. Also, the reality also included trans contestants, such as Nicky Villanueva in ‘GH 6’, Amor Romeira in ‘GH 9’, Hans Marcus in ‘GH 11’ or Laura Velasco in ‘GH Revolution’. Back in 2004, ‘La casa de tu vida’ premiered broadcasting the first live gay wedding, in prime time, of Juanma and David. In the third edition, the reality show included the couple formed by Elisabeth and Mónica, while another contestant, Gonzalo, flirted with a duo consisting of a man and a woman. Different ways of breaking taboos and giving visibility to the LGBT + collective on television, to which ‘Fama, to dance’ joined with his return in 2018, which involved the formation of both mixed and same-sex dance couples.

8 Sandra Barneda’s speech in ‘Talk to them’ (2014)

Sandra Barneda, excited during her speech against homophobia in ‘Talk to them’

In late August 2014, Sandra Barneda took advantage of the visit of Sofía Cristo and Nagore Robles in ‘Talk to them’, to open up to her colleagues and the audience as a result of Patricia Yurena’s « exit from the closet », Miss Spain 2008. The presenter started her speech thanking her colleagues and applauding Yurena’s decision « because she did so because she needed to talk about her sexual orientation to feeling better ». « But I also applaud all those who live their sexuality in private despite the fact that they receive silent glances or harassment every day. Freedom is that, do what helps you live and dictates your head, » said Barneda.

« For this reason, today more than ever and after so many years, enough of wardrobes, of labels, of judging women and men » , declared the presenter, before pointing out that « I feel proud to be a woman, what I feel, what I think, and above all I feel very proud of who I am, simply Sandra. » « And I also feel very proud of who is next to me, be it a man or a woman. If you are also proud of who you are, why do you make a difference, » concluded Barneda, excited, after which she received applause from her colleagues and the audience present on set.

This moment is one of the many that have been leaving behind the television faces of the LGBT + collective that have been placing cameras before in recent years. People who, more or less freely, have spoken about their sexual orientation, their relationships and experiences or have claimed respect and acceptance of LGBT + people. The humorist Jorge Cadaval and the presenters Jesús Vázquez and Jorge Javier Vázquez were among the first celebrities to openly talk about their homosexuality, through Zero magazine. Three well-known television personalities who were followed by many other names, such as collaborators Chelo García-Cortés, Víctor Sandoval or Miguel Frigenti; or presenters such as Mónica Naranjo, Toñi Moreno or Máximo Huerta.

9 Breaking molds in ‘Vis a vis’ (2015)

Part of the main cast of ‘Vis a vis’ in its fourth season

The premiere of ‘Vis a vis’ on Antena 3 in 2015 was a radical change in terms of representation of the LGBT + collective on television, specifically in fiction. The series, starring Maggie Civantos in the role of Macarena, had a broad and varied majority female cast, whose sexual orientations were equally mixed. Without going any further, the protagonist herself discovered her bisexuality within the prison walls thanks to Rizos (Berta Vázquez), a lesbian woman who, in addition, is one of the few characters of color with this orientation, represented in Spanish fiction.

Saray (Alba Flores) and Goya (Itziar Castro) also left the usual « mold » in which lesbians were pigeonholed in fiction: the first was a gypsy woman who had to face the rejection of her people, while the second was a lesbian woman whose physique was out of the ordinary, an aspect that, fortunately, did not mark the axis of Goya’s history either. Added to this is the fact that, in the third season, the series incorporated the character of Luna, played by actress Abril Zamora. A transsexual woman whose condition did not determine her history, something that the actress herself celebrated as a commitment to integration, just as Zamora claimed the need to have more characters to deal with her own transsexuality.

Also, Luna became part of the main cast of fiction in the fourth season of ‘Vis a vis’. Something, unfortunately, almost nothing usual when talking about trans characters and actors, whose appearances in the series have been generally more fleeting and even comical. In the case of ‘La que se avecina’, for example, although with hints of comedy, Alba’s character (Víctor Palmero) has been finding his place among the main cast, distancing his story from his condition and even using his first appearances to make clear the difference between a transvestite and a transsexual person.

10 The vindicative moments of ‘OT 2017’

The Javis, Marina and her boyfriend Bastian, and Raoul and Agoney in ‘OT 2017’

The return of ‘Operación Triunfo’ in 2017 was a revolution among the public, especially young people, who had the opportunity to enjoy classes and experiences within the Academy through YouTube. The platform and the Spanish Television program itself, They became two excellent means to give visibility to the LGBT + community and launch claims against discrimination and homophobia.. Starting with the signing of the Javis as acting teachers, the talent show allowed both professionals to share their experiences and impressions with the audience and a group of contestants who were very supportive of the collective and even part of it.

With precedents such as the participation of Tania G and Chipper Cooke in 2008, who declared themselves openly gay, ‘OT 2017’ was a revolution in terms of normalization and visibility. A clear example starred Marina Jade and her transsexual boyfriend Bastian, who were carried away by love and kissed live, oblivious to the commotion and the applause that was won. Another moment that caused a stir in that edition was the kiss of Agoney Hernández and Raoul Vázquez, at the conclusion of their performance to the rhythm of « Empty Hands », with which they revolutionized social networks.

In fact, the visibility of the LGBT + collective that granted the edition of the program was the reason for being awarded the 2018 Diversa Televisión Award and it was not limited only to ‘OT 2017’, but the following editions, ‘OT 2018’ and ‘OT 2020’, followed the path of visibility with different talks about the LGBT + collective or the participation of contestants such as Natalia Lacunza, Alba Reche and Eli Rosex, whose kiss with his girlfriend at their reunion at Gala 3 was also applauded on social networks.

eleven The emotional argument of Nacho Duato in ‘Prodigios’ (2019)

Nacho Duato during his emotional speech in ‘Prodigios’

At the end of April 2019, ‘Prodigios’, a program presented by Boris Izaguirre, celebrated its final with Andrés Salado, Ainhoa ​​Arteta and Nacho Duato as members of the jury. The event culminated with the victory of the dancer Saïd Ramos, who had set out to win to claim the role of man in dance. A performance that was valued by the different judges, among them Duato, who launched an emotional argument in which he spoke of his development as a dancer since he started dancing at thirteen in a studio where « there were no children ». « When I went out, I had to hide the tights and the shoes because the school kids called me a fag » recalled the dancer, who also mentioned his father’s insistence that he speak « like a man. »

Duato then went on to list the multitude of theaters where he had demonstrated his enormous talent, before acknowledging that, Throughout his extensive professional career, his father had visited him only four times.. « When I saw your father, how he supported you, I who have always been through a bit of everything and told me that if my father did not come, it was because he was very busy, now I think about what bigger thing I have missed, » said the excited judge, before encouraging Ramos to move on. « You don’t know how lucky you are to have been born in a free and democratic Spain, and not the one in which I had to live » , Duato concluded, awakening an effusive applause from his colleagues and the public, after that speech against homophobia in which he claimed tolerance and diversity that ended up going viral on networks.

12 The « first Drag Kid » of Spain (2019)

Peter, after his performance in ‘Guess what I do tonight’

In June 2019, Cuatro released a new installment of ‘Guess what I do tonight’, in which Nagore Robles was in charge of helping Javi, one of the contestants, to guess the different talents of the people who passed through the set . A broadcast that hosted a moment as unique as it was unforgettable by the hand of Peter, a ten-year-old boy who surprised the guest and the contestant with his talent: acting like a drag queen. Even despite failing in his response and giving the little one the wrong talent, both Robles and his companion were delighted with Peter’s performance and did not hesitate to go hug him.

« I said to my mother: ‘Mom, I want to be a drag queen’ and she told me how delighted » , The little boy related, especially exciting Nagore, after confessing how much he enjoyed the performances of the drag queens of the Canary Islands carnival. A very emotional moment that claimed the freedom of children to enjoy what they like, without prejudice, which also included a painful confession by Javi. « I suffered a lot as a child because of my sexuality and I am excited to see this » , the contestant confessed. Outside of the program, Peter, known as Peter Rainbow Princess, currently has more than fifteen thousand followers on Instagram, where he openly shares his looks and talent both at the level of dance and makeup. A passion for drag queens on the rise, which breaks down prejudices about them thanks to programs such as the successful contest ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, one of the largest and most important windows of this group worldwide.

13 The LGBT + special from ‘First Dates’ (2019)

Carlos Sobera with Carlos and Emilio in ‘First dates’

Since 2016, ‘First Dates’ chose to celebrate the LGBT + Pride with several specials, among which the one broadcast in 2019 stands out. In it, Carlos Sobera and his team counted the presence of Carlos and Emilio, the first gay couple to get married in Spain. The couple met in 1975, a time when they could be locked up because of their sexual orientation, so they decided to live for a time in America. « Being gay was a thing to hide, to hide and to live as a sentence, » Emilio explained to the program’s cameras, where the couple acknowledged that « we did not expect to be the first » to legally marry. Furthermore, Carlos and Emilio recognized their intention to be visible since they got married, so that « people would see that among gays there are also lifelong couples ».

Already in his first special on the occasion of Pride, ‘First Dates’ was attended by Venedita, Von Dash, Lara Sajen and Supreme Deluxe, three queens of the night drag who not only came in search of love, but also spoke of the vindictive sense of Pride and stressed the importance of making the LGBT + collective visible. In addition, throughout its history, the program has been giving visibility to members of the collective, of all kinds. Real, anonymous people, with their diverse personalities, inside and outside the « molds » that are usually attributed to LGBT + people. Among its guests belonging to the group, for example, the format was attended by Lucas and Mateo, two transsexual twins known for their videos on YouTube, who starred in separate dates.

14 The appeal of the girl with the toupee in ‘Got talent’ (2019)

Risto Mejide consoles La toupee girl in ‘Got talent’

In October 2019, ‘Got Talent Spain’ broadcast a moving performance starring Rosa, a young lesbian who was presented under the stage name of La niña del tupé. Before acting, the artist recounted before the cameras of the talent show how, just three years ago, she had discovered her true sexual orientation as a lesbian. Something that, as a member of a very religious family, it had been a shock for both her and her relatives, who were still « working on acceptance ».

Through a version of the well-known song « Hallelujah », La Niña del Tupé exposed her story to the audience and the jury, pleading for the acceptance of her family and thrilling everyone present, to the point that Risto Mejide took the stage to hug her. A moving performance that put the focus on another of the problems that some members of the LGBT + community face: the rejection of their own families or their environment and all the pain that this entails.

‘Got talent’ is, in fact, a format that has become a window to make the LGBT + community visible not only in Spain, but also in many other countries around the world. They have shown cases as varied as the « coming out of the closet » of two gays in the Italian version; the experience Campbell Walker Fields shared in speaking naturally and lovingly of his gay parents, before demonstrating his singing talent in ‘America’s Got Talent’ in 2018; or the performance of Viruta, an eccentric transsexual who left the Spanish jury speechless that same year, thanks to his voice. Three of the many examples that, together with Rosa, have been showing the talent and reality of the LGBT + community in different countries and in very varied ways.

fifteen Unforgettable LGBT + characters

Fer and David in ‘Physics or Chemistry’, Mauri and Bea in ‘Here there is no one who lives’ and Joana and Cris in ‘Skam Spain’

There have been many characters from the LGBT + collective that have been included in Spanish fictions over the years, with more or less depth. So, the series have become an excellent platform to give visibility to the collective, giving away characters, sometimes unforgettable, as in the case of Diana (Anabel Alonso) in ‘Seven lives’, an actress who had just discovered her homosexuality and had multiple relationships throughout the series, to the point that she married Nieves (Elisa Matilla) and even divorced .

Three years later, Antena 3 released the successful fiction ‘There is no one living here’, in which viewers met four characters who dealt with their homosexuality in different ways: While Mauri (Luis Merlo) did not hide his sexual orientation, his partner, Fernando (Adrià Collado) was very reticent to « come out of the closet ». An attitude also maintained by Bea (Eva Isanta), who ended up breaking free from her fears with the help of Mauri and even « helped » Ana (Vanesa Romero) to accept her bisexuality. Two couples who, also, as a result of the good relationship between Bea and Mauri, they formed a curious family when both decided to have a child in common by surrogacy.

They have been followed by others iconic characters such as Fidel (Eduardo Casanova) in ‘Aída’ or the well-known couple of ‘Physics or Chemistry’ formed by Fer (Javier Calvo) and David (Adrián RodríguezAdrián Rodríguez), whose ending was not exactly happy. A sad ending that Silvia (Marián Aguilera) and Pepa (Laura Sánchez) shared in ‘Los hombres de Paco’. More recently, the public has been surrendered before couples such as those formed by Bruno (David Solans) and Pol (Carlos Cuevas), in ‘Merlí’, where the second one displayed his bisexuality; Cris (Irene Ferreiro) y Joana (Tamara Ronchese), de ‘Skam España’, dos adolescentes bisexuales cuya historia plasmada en clips publicados en Youtube traspasó fronteras; o Luisita (Paula Usero) y Amelia (Carol Rovira), protagonistas de ‘#Luimelia’, spin-off de ‘Amar es para siempreAmar es para siempre’.

16 Nuevos horizontes

Los influencers King Jedet, Dulceida y Oto Vans

El auge de nuevas plataformas y la desaparición de las barreras entre el mundo televisivo e Internet, son muchas las voces que han encontrado su hueco a la hora de reivindicar su lugar y el del colectivo LGBT+, además de brindar puntos de vista frescos, en los que ya no priman los géneros y sus roles. Una de las personalidades más destacadas en este aspecto es Dulceida, influencer que se declaró abiertamente bisexual, se casó en 2016 con Alba Paul y además ejerce como jurado en el talent show de Neox, ‘Top Photo’. El nombre de King Jedet, también ha cogido fuerza en los últimos años, después de convertirse en la primera persona que se consideraba de género fluido en convertirse en la imagen de una marca de cosméticos en España, hasta fichar como una de las actrices protagonistas de la serie ‘Veneno’ o participar en la serie documental ‘Nosotrxs somos’, de Televisión Española, sobre el activismo LGBT+ en España.

Carolina Iglesias, conocida como Percebes y Grelos, tampoco ha tenido reparos en hablar de su bisexualidad, y ha fichado por programas como ‘Yu, no te pierdas nada’ en radio o ‘El chat de OT’ en su edición de 2017. Entre otros muchos nombres que han saltado a la televisión, están Aless Gibaja u Oto Vans, ambos conocidos influencers homosexuales, han participado incluso en realities y programas de Telecinco, el primero en formatos como ‘Las Campos’, ‘GH VIP 5’ o ‘Ven a cenar conmigo: Gourmet Edition’, mientras que el segundo fue concursante de ‘Supervivientes 2019’. Distintos perfiles que han bailado entre el mundo de las redes sociales y la televisión, sin perder su esencia y haciendo gala de la riqueza y variedad que incluye el colectivo LGBT+.