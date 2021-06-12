LGBT + activists demand justice for homicides in Quintana Roo

MEXICO CITY.

A group of LGBT + activists, people living with HIV, lesbians and transsexuals, demonstrated this Friday afternoon in front of the offices of the Government of Quintana Roo, in the Roma neighborhood, demanding the clarification of the homicides registered in that state against people in the community.

We request a meeting with the representation of the Government of Quintana Roo for the murder a few days ago of a homosexual person living with HIV and for the more than 55 folders that the Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office has that the groups sent us and that have not been investigated “detailed Alaín Pinzón.

Photo: rodolfo dorantes

The group of nonconformists carries out blockades in Álvaro Obregón, Insurgentes and Monterrey, as a measure of pressure on the authorities to schedule a work table.

Therefore, personnel from the Ministry of Public Security cut off and channeled motorists through alternative roads.