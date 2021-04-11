LG will update the software of its Premium smartphones for 3 years | News | Market

LG has announced that all premium smartphones in its current portfolio will receive up to three Android operating system updates.

This commitment comes after announcement this week after the company’s exit from the mobile business at the end of July 2019. The guarantee of three operating system updates applies to all LG premium phones released since 2019 (G series, V series, VELVET, WING) while other models launched in 2020 such as LG Stylo and K series they will receive two operating system updates. The provider clarifies that these readjustments will depend on Google’s distribution schedule and other factors such as compatibility and device performance.

As the company indicates in the statement sent, “this announcement seeks to offer the best experience to current LG phone users and to those who acquire a device in the coming months. The commitment to operating system updates is in addition to maintaining the current policy of software updates, warranty and after-sales service to users ”, he concludes.