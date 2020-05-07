LG Velvet is now official. As planned, the South Korean firm has announced the launch in its country of origin of a new smartphone with which it intends to make its way and recover ground in this complicated business. LG (like Sony) is one of the big under-rated smartphones in the face of the strength of Chinese manufacturers.

After multiple leaks, LG has not surprised with its new mobile. Very different from its latest developments, the company has opted for important changes in its External, slim, robust design, with rounded corners and a “clean” look.

The screen of the LG Velvet is a POLED (OLED with plastic substrate) with a very large size that is close to 7 inches. A multi-touch screen with FHD + resolution that presents the stylus holder from Wacom. It also includes dedicated apps like Nebo’s note-taking app that converts handwriting to text. An interesting approach to the «phablet» concept where the Samsung Note reigns.

Its chipset is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765. A state-of-the-art development manufactured at 7nm, sufficiently capable in process and graphics performance, and with built-in support for 5G. The point is that it may be below what high-end users expect and seeing the price of the LG Velvet can be a difficulty for mass sales. Memory and storage are also sufficient, but without reaching the top of the range.

LG tries to make up for it with features like IP68 certification, for resistance to water and dust, which also complies with the 810G military standard, increased the survival of the terminal to falls and extreme environmental conditions. To assess that it maintains the 3.5 mm audio jack and the support for microSD cards that other manufacturers are abandoning. Its battery offers a reasonable capacity, 4,300 mAh with fast charge (30 watts) and wireless.

Its main camera system mounts a triple sensor setup with a “Raindrop” design (or raindrops), with a vertical distribution that orders the lenses and the flash from largest to smallest. The terminal includes some curious video features, including an ASMR recording mode or a stabilizer that uses AI to compensate for hand shake in recordings. It also has speed controls for timelapse recording and voice focus to adjust the audio recording out of focus while recording a video.

LG Velvet, specifications

screen: 6.8 inch POLED –

Resolution: FHD + (1080 x 2460 pixels)

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G

CPU: Eight Kryo 475 cores from 1.8 to 2.4 GHz.

GPU: Adreno 620

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB expandable with microSDXC cards

Main camera: Triple sensor 48 MP, f / 1.8 + 8 MP, f / 2.2, (wide angle) + 5 MP, f / 2.4, (macro). It has an optical stabilizer and records video with resolutions up to 4K

Rear camera: 16 MP, f / 2.0. 1080p @ 30fps video

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, USB Type-C

Various: IP68 certified against water and dust – MIL-STD-810G against knocks and drops

Dimensions: 167.2 x 74.1 x 7.9 mm

Weight: 180 grams

Drums: Li-Po 4,300 mAh with fast charge

LG Velvet, price and availability

With Android 10 pre-installed and white, green and gray color finishes, the terminal is priced in South Korea at 899,800 won, which in exchange represent 734 dollars. The price for international markets has not been provided, but that price may be a problem. As a top of the range that chipset may fall short in the eyes of the user and for a premium mid-range, despite its good features, screen and design, it is too expensive for what Chinese manufacturers are offering.

LG Velvet intends to open a new path, but if the firm cannot adjust the price, it seems that the route will be full of thorns.