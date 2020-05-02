The LG Velvet It is the expected phone of the moment. The company is expected to offer a great terminal, beautiful and with good benefits for the future. We have already seen the design, we already know some details, but it is that today the press room of the firm in South Korea has leaked more data from the device. We take a look to clear more of the unknowns that have appeared in recent weeks.

More details on the LG Velvet

The presentation of the next terminal of the Korean company will be one of those in which the phone is already known before the presentation and in almost every detail. We reserve the benefit of the doubt, since the firm will only present this terminal and we do not know if it has an ace up its sleeve with which to surprise users, as an extra feature in the photographic section. At the moment let’s go to how important filtered news are.

We go from the front design that we have already talked about in previous articles, which is very reminiscent of Samsung in its Galaxy S versions including the 16 MPX front camera that is more than confirmed. The display will be a 6.8-inch OLED, so we find a large phone. In the back sits a 48 + 5 + 8 MPX triple camera being the first of all the one that protrudes from the body more than the rest in a round shape. Recording capabilities have not been revealed, but it will most likely reach 4K.

If we leave inside the LG Velvet it is confirmed that it will bring a processedr Snapdragon 765 G which has 5G compatibility accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. 4,300 mAh will be the capacity of your battery with fast charge which has not been specified yet.

How about the price?

There are other details of the LG Velvet which are worth mentioning as it will have Android 10, will be compatible with the dual screen that the company has as an accessory and also with the LG Stylus, a company stylus that is not included in the pack. But we are going to what matters and are the presentation dates and the price. Everything points to one week after the presentation date (May 7) it will be available to everyone. To know the price we will have to wait, although with the specifications that it brings and being 5G it will not be cheap.