First, the company gave us the sketches of its next mobile, mentioning for the first time the terms “tactile perfection” and “visual elegance”. Later, LG confirmed its intentions to leave behind the numbers in the nomenclature of its models to opt for some “familiar and expressive” names and revealed what it would be called. the first terminal of that new line: the LG Velvet.

Although the presentation event of this new phone is scheduled for May 7, the manufacturer has decided to officially announce it already in South Korea through a statement showing the real photos of the LG Velvet and detailing all its features. Let’s see it in detail.

LG Velvet data sheet

LG Velvet

screen

6.8 inches (20.5: 9)

Cinema FullVision display.

Dimensions and weight

167.1 x 74.1 x 7.85 mm

180 g

Processor

Snapdragon 765

RAM

8 GB

Storage

128 GB

Frontal camera

16 MP

Rear camera

48 MP

8MP wide angle

5 MP bokeh

Drums

4,300 mAh

Operating system

Android

Connectivity

5G SA / NSA

Wifi

Bluetooth

USB-C

Others

Stereo speakers

Compatible with LG Dual Screen and Stylus Pen

IP68

Price

Determined

With Snapdragon 765 and triple rear camera

If there’s one thing that stands out above all else in the new LG Velvet, it’s its design. The South Korean firm has opted for Gently bend both the left and right ends of the screen, like the back cover, so that its long oval shape widens the surface that comes in contact with the hand. To this are added metal frames and a thickness of just 6.8 mm.

The front is dominated by a 6.8-inch Cinema FullVision screen with 20.5: 9 aspect ratio and a drop-shaped notch where the front camera is housed, which offers 16 megapixel resolution. The triple rear camera, meanwhile, is vertically arranged and consists of a 48-megapixel main sensor with Pixel Binning 4-in-1 technology, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle and an additional 5-megapixel sensor for depth readings.

Inside, we have the Snapdragon 765 processor, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Is compatible with 5G networks, both SA and NSAIt also includes AI optimized stereo speakers, ASMR recording function and a 4,300 mAh battery.

The LG Velvet also boasts the IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, and is compatible with LG secondary display (LG Dual Screen) and house stylus (Stylus Pen), but must be purchased separately.

LG Velvet versions and prices

For now, the LG Velvet has been officially announced in South Korea and it will go on sale there on May 15, but to know its availability at a global level we will have to wait for the event that the brand plans to celebrate on May 7.

Although the price of the terminal in the Asian country is unknown, we do know that it will be marketed in a configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, and in four different colors: black, white, green and pink gradient.

