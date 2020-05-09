The global pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19 hit the different economies around the planet hard and caused thousands of companies to work against the clock to provide new products and services that allow them to avoid a further drop in their income..

In that context, South Korean manufacturer LG introduced the new LG Velvet, its new flagship which, thanks to his outstanding design, photographic quality and 5G connectivity, will compete at high-end segment with the iPhone 11, of Manzana; the Samsung’s Galaxy S20; and the Edge Plus, of Motorola.

The LG Velvet is simply the natural successor to the successful LG G8, launched by the firm in 2019, although no longer named after the G series, something that the Asian company gave started in 2013 when it presented the LG G2.

During the announcement of the phone, the company decided that the terminal be displayed and displayed by expert models. In this way, he made it clear that the company’s strategy is to highlight its successful design and refined style.

In addition, of the aforementioned firms, the LG Velvet will also compete against other firms that have grown in recent times like China Huawei and other Asians like Oppo and Xiaomi.

How is the LG Velvet?

Has a 6.8-inch P-OLED screen with 20.5: 9 aspect ratio, with a 1080 pixels (p) x 2460 p resolution, a On-screen pixel density (ppi) of 395, and 16 million colors.

Count with one Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor –With 7 nanometers-, a Adreno 620 GPU, and works under native Android 10 operating system.

It has a 8 gigabyte (GB) RAM, and one 128GB storage capacity, expandable by means of a microSD card.

It has triple rear camera system with a 48 megapixel main sensor (MP) f / 1.8; 8MP wide angle f / 2.2; and 5MP macro sensor f / 2.4.

Features a vertically aligned “Raindrop” camera. The harmonious arrangement consists of the three lenses and a flash, arranged in descending order of size to evoke the image of raindrops falling on a surface..

The new 3D arc design offers symmetrical front and back edges and curved corners, creating a sleek, flowing form factor it fits perfectly in the hand and is pleasant to the touch.

On the front, it has a 16 MP drop-shaped camera sensor.

The company detailed that LG Velvet Offers powerful stereo speakers for a surround sound experience. It incorporates the LG 3D Sound Engine system, which uses artificial intelligence to automatically analyze and optimize all audio content.

It offers a 4,300 mAh non-removable battery, with 30 watt fast charge technology, and 10 watt wireless fast charge.

Further, it has a universal 3.5mm earphone jack and a USB-Type C connector.

It also has a stylus, although it was not yet clear if the company will include it (such as Samsung in its Note line) or if interested users should buy it separately..

The LG Velvet will be available in four slightly iridescent colors: white, black, green and red. (called Illusion Sunset ”,“ Aurora White ”,“ Aurora Gray ”and“ Aurora Green ”).

The price of the equipment is around US $ 700. Will it arrive in Argentina? From the company they confirmed to Infotechnology that they intend to bring it to the country although they explained that there is still no exact and defined date for its possible arrival..