We have more and more mobile phones and it is increasingly difficult to choose. It is a fact that there are many terminals on the market and practically every month we have to add new additions to established families. This allows prices to fluctuate and all users have the opportunity to have a trendy phone with great value for money, but it also reinforces the idea that “all phones are the same”.

This really is not so, but LG relies on its LG Velvet 5G to stand out a bit both for the design and for the software options, especially those of its camera. 2020 was the year we expected a change from some high-end companies, and LG was one of them. A few months ago we told you that its new star terminal could choose other features beyond power, and that’s how it ended up being.

In the international presentation of the LG Velvet we saw a phone with the Snapdragon 765G SoC, a premium-mid-range chip that stands out for its performance, low consumption and Integrated 5G connectivity. This allows the company to lower the price of the terminal without neglecting other sections, such as the design and the camera.

Specifications

LG Velvet

screen

6.8 inch OLED screen | FHD + Resolution (2460 × 1080) | 20.5: 9 format | On-screen fingerprint reader

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

RAM

8 GB

Storage

128 GB expandable UFS 2.1

Rear cameras

48 Mpx f / 1.8 main sensor | 8 Mpx f / 2.2 ultra wide angle sensor | 5 Mpx f / 2.4 depth sensor

Frontal camera

16 Mpx f / 1.9

Drums

4,300 mAh | 9W Wireless Charging | 25W fast charge

Operating system

Android 10

Price

699 euros

In aspect, the LG Velvet is a very, very premium terminal. It has a unibody glass design (with IP68 resistance and military certification), with rounded edges and a front in which the protagonist is the 6.8 “screen. This screen has a drop type notch on the top and some cascade sides, giving a very immersive feeling.

Is a OLED panel with near cinematic 20.5: 9 format and FullHD + resolution (2,460 x 1,080 pixels) with integrated fingerprint reader. In addition, it is compatible with the Dual Screen technology that we have seen in analyzes such as that of the LG G8X. Consumption of content is essential in a mobile and LG does not forget the stereo speakers with 3D sound.

If we go to the back, we find that glass design and a separate camera module. There are three sensors and the LED flash. The main camera is stabilized by an EIS system and has 48 megapixels, and is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle and depth sensor for 5-megapixel portraits.

It has Android 10 and the software is very important. LG personalizes the experience a lot, but here it seems that they have focused, above all, on the camera. As you can see in this detailed video of the company, we have a lot of software options to take photos or record with filters and different backgrounds in real time, something that is calculated both in the SoC and with the AI:

In the autonomy section, the LG Velvet 5G has a 4,300 mAh battery with 25 W USB Type-C charging or with 9W wireless charging.

Price and launch of the LG Velvet in Spain

The new LG mobile arrives in our country at a price of 699 euros from June 26. However, if you book on LG’s online channels from June 18 to 25, you can get it for 649 euros and with the new Tone Free headphones as a gift.

In addition, it has a 5-year warranty, which together with 5G connectivity indicates that it is a mobile to last over time.