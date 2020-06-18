LG has announced the arrival on the Spanish market of your new reference smartphone, the LG Velvet 5G. The manufacturer intends to position this new product as a benchmark in the field of design, instead of focusing on technical specifications or innovative capabilities.

The LG Velvet 5G can be purchased in Spain for 699 euros and will reach the usual physical channels on June 26. From today, however, it will be possible to make the online reservation of the product from the manufacturer’s website. Those who do, will benefit from a discount of 50 euros and, in addition, they will receive a free LG Tone Free headphones.

LG Velvet seeks to differentiate itself with its design

The LG Velvet 5G brings with it a Snapdragon 765G processor, the most advanced in the 700 series from Qualcomm. However, this is behind the Snapdragon 865 that many of the high-end phones currently available on the market incorporate – such as the OnePlus 8 Pro or the US version of the Galaxy S20.

The variant that will arrive in Spain, as its name indicates, will be compatible with 5G networks that operators are deploying in the country. However, this will not be the first 5G smartphone that LG brings to Spain. It has been marketed since last year by products such as the LG V50 ThinQ. The LG Velvet, however, has a more versatile 5G modem, since it can connect to both SA and NSA networks.

The screen of the LG Velvet 5G has OLED technology, It is 6.8 inches in size and Full HD + resolution yields about 395 pixels per inch. This, unlike other competing models, is not capable of raising its refresh rate above 60 Hz.

In the photographic aspect, the LG Velvet 5G brings with it four cameras– A 48-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel wide angle, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. On paper, the proposal is inferior to that of other products in the same range.

LG boasts the resistance of this new model, which has MIL-STD 810G military certification. This also has IP68 certification against dust and water.

The LG Velvet 5G can be purchased in Spain in a single color: Aurora Gray. The gradients that the brand showed in its initial presentation, for the moment, will remain outside the Spanish borders.