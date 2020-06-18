LG Velvet 5GLG

TikTok, Instagram or Youtube are just some of the multimedia content platforms that have hooked thousands of Internet users from all over the planet. Users who use their mobiles daily both to create and consume videos, stories or direct. LG wants to facilitate the work with its new flagship, presented this Thursday in Spain: LG Velvet 5G. The smartphone incorporates, for example, various functions to record audio in detail and adjust the background noise. It also uses artificial intelligence to recognize what the user is listening to and apply the ideal settings to the audio before emitting it.

EL PAÍS has been able to have a first contact with the terminal of the South Korean brand, available in presale until June 25 for 649 euros. From that day on, it can also be purchased on physical channels for 699 euros. With the name of this terminal, LG Velvet 5G, the manufacturer breaks in a way with its previous smartphones, since it is not part of any previous line.

The mobile has a 6.8-inch screen with a 20.5: 9 aspect ratio. At first glance, it is an elongated terminal. It is 167.08 millimeters high, 74 wide and 7.85 thick, and weighs 179 grams. Its large proportions make it difficult to operate with one hand. The display frames are symmetrical and the terminal has a 16 megapixel drop notch (a camera integrated directly into the screen).

Both the front and rear panels are curved on its sides. The rear features a sleek glass finish that shows a lot of fingerprints when using the terminal. On the upper left side are the three rear cameras, which, instead of being inside a module, make up what the manufacturer calls the Waterdrop Camera – they appear one below the other simulating water droplets when they fall.

LG Velvet 5G has a 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel wide angle and a third camera dedicated to 5-megapixel depth analysis. Like other smartphones on the market, the rear cameras use artificial intelligence to improve captures. During a first contact, the daytime photos look quite sharp, with natural colors and adequate levels of exposure and contrast. But zooming in with the magnifying glass lacks more detail.

For video recording, the phone incorporates an image stabilizer to ensure stable recording. Among its functions, it stands out the possibility of recording in fast camera and choosing at any time between different speeds. Also the audio bokeh effect, which is designed to eliminate or adjust the background noise when making a video. Although when it is activated it does show a difference compared to when it is not used, in the tests carried out the noise has remained quite present.

ASMR and stereo sound

In its attempt to boost sound recording, the phone includes an ASMR (Autonomous Meridian Sensory Response) mode, which works quite well. ASMR is a phenomenon characterized by a pleasant sensation of relaxation that may be accompanied by tingling from the head to the end of the spine. Although it does not have a solid scientific base, channels of people who share videos of people whispering, carving soap, opening gifts or running a makeup brush over a microphone get thousands of visits every day on YouTube. The LG terminal maximizes the sensitivity of the microphones to capture in detail the noise generated by performing these actions.

In addition to accurately recording sound, the manufacturer also wants users to have a good experience when playing videos or audios and playing games. The terminal features stereo sound and uses artificial intelligence to analyze what type of content is being viewed and reproduce the audio in the best possible quality. “LG’s AI Sound analyzes over 17 million sounds to recognize what you’re listening to and apply the ideal settings to each of your audios,” says the manufacturer.

The LG Velvet 5G has a 4,300 mAh battery. With normal use, it extends without problem for more than a whole day. In addition, it has Quick Charge 4.0+ fast charge. In a test carried out by this newspaper, the terminal takes about an hour and 15 hours to charge half the battery. Everything indicates that getting the full charge would take just over two hours.

The smartphone has 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor – with support for 5G. In principle, the performance of the mobile seems fluid in practically all cases. Run the apps without problem and there is no lag (delay). The terminal has a fingerprint reader integrated in the screen to unlock the phone and it does not have a headphone jack, which forces the user to use headphones with a USB-C connector or opt for wireless ones.

LG Velvet 5G may have a second accessory screen

One of the characteristics that LG Velvet 5G has in common with some of its predecessors is that it is compatible with Dual Screen technology. In other words, you can choose to add a second accessory screen to the terminal when you want. This was already possible with smartphones like the LG V50 ThinQ 5G or the LG G8XThinQ. This is intended to allow users to perform several actions at the same time with their smartphones. For example, write a message with your mobile while watching a video on YouTube or consult a document at the same time that an email is sent. It can also be useful for gamers, who could play a video game so that one of the screens becomes the joystick.

