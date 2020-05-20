Two Korean manufacturers keep the stylus flame alive on mobiles: Samsung and LG, as well as Motorola’s latest addition. For its part, Samsung reserves it for some tablets and its Note, while LG has its own series, LG Stylo, in addition to several other terminals that are compatible, such as the new LG Velvet. The first category has a new member, the LG Stylo 6.

The LG Stylo 6 is an early renewal of the Stylo 5, with several interesting changes. For starters, the processor goes from the Snapdragon 450 to a MediaTek Helio P35, the storage doubles and the rear camera becomes triple. Of course, it still has a standard stylus.

LG Stylo 6 datasheet

LG Stylo 6

screen

6.8 “

Full HD +

Dimensions and weight

–

Processor

MediaTek Helio P35

RAM

3GB

Storage

64 GB

Micro SD

Frontal camera

13 MP

Rear camera

13 MP

5 MP wide angle

5 MP bokeh

Drums

4,000 mAh

Operating system

Android 10

Connectivity

LTE

Wifi

Bluetooth

USB-C

Others

Stylus

Stereo speakers

Price

200 euros to change

Mobile phones with pencil are still alive

LG does not give up with its terminals with integrated stylus, at least in the North American operator market. There the LG Stylo 6 was presented, a mobile with a normal and ordinary appearance but that has something that you will not find in most mobiles today: a stylus.

From the previous version, the LG Stylo 6 has been updated to the current times, now mounting a 6.8 inch screen, Full HD + and crowned by a drop-shaped notch instead of the upper frame of the previous version.

Inside, the LG Stylo 6 mounts the MediaTek Helium P35, 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage expandable through a microSD card. The battery increases in capacity again, now reaching 4,000 mAh. The terminal stands out in its price range for incorporating stereo speakers.

For photography, the LG Stylo 6 incorporates a 13-megapixel front camera and a triple rear camera. The main sensor behind is 13 megapixels, accompanied by a 5 megapixel wide angle and a 5 megapixel depth sensor. The fingerprint reader is on the back.

Versions and prices of the LG Stylo 6

The LG Stylo 6 has been put up for sale under the American operator Boost Mobile, in a single color: white. Its official sale price is $ 219, about 200 euros to change. It is the same price as last year’s LG Stylo 5.

