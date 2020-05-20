Two Korean manufacturers keep the stylus flame alive on mobiles: Samsung and LG, as well as Motorola’s latest addition. For its part, Samsung reserves it for some tablets and its Note, while LG has its own series, LG Stylo, in addition to several other terminals that are compatible, such as the new LG Velvet. The first category has a new member, the LG Stylo 6.
The LG Stylo 6 is an early renewal of the Stylo 5, with several interesting changes. For starters, the processor goes from the Snapdragon 450 to a MediaTek Helio P35, the storage doubles and the rear camera becomes triple. Of course, it still has a standard stylus.
LG Stylo 6 datasheet
LG Stylo 6
screen
6.8 “
Full HD +
Dimensions and weight
–
Processor
MediaTek Helio P35
RAM
3GB
Storage
64 GB
Micro SD
Frontal camera
13 MP
Rear camera
13 MP
5 MP wide angle
5 MP bokeh
Drums
4,000 mAh
Operating system
Android 10
Connectivity
LTE
Wifi
Bluetooth
USB-C
Others
Stylus
Stereo speakers
Price
200 euros to change
Mobile phones with pencil are still alive
LG does not give up with its terminals with integrated stylus, at least in the North American operator market. There the LG Stylo 6 was presented, a mobile with a normal and ordinary appearance but that has something that you will not find in most mobiles today: a stylus.
From the previous version, the LG Stylo 6 has been updated to the current times, now mounting a 6.8 inch screen, Full HD + and crowned by a drop-shaped notch instead of the upper frame of the previous version.
Inside, the LG Stylo 6 mounts the MediaTek Helium P35, 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage expandable through a microSD card. The battery increases in capacity again, now reaching 4,000 mAh. The terminal stands out in its price range for incorporating stereo speakers.
For photography, the LG Stylo 6 incorporates a 13-megapixel front camera and a triple rear camera. The main sensor behind is 13 megapixels, accompanied by a 5 megapixel wide angle and a 5 megapixel depth sensor. The fingerprint reader is on the back.
Versions and prices of the LG Stylo 6
The LG Stylo 6 has been put up for sale under the American operator Boost Mobile, in a single color: white. Its official sale price is $ 219, about 200 euros to change. It is the same price as last year’s LG Stylo 5.
More information | LG
Share
LG Stylo 6: the pencil mobile is renewed with triple camera and Helio P35