While LG tells us about its new design line, a terminal with the classic look of LG has been launched in Japan, the new LG Style 3, a mid-range with high-end processor, although from a couple of years ago: the Snapdragon 845.

This LG Style 3 is something like a recycled version of the 2018 LG V40, but some adjustments have been made to lower its range and adapt it to the new times. Thus, it has a double camera, but with 48 megapixel main sensor.

LG Style 3 data sheet

LG Style3

screen

OLED 6.1 “

QHD + (3,120 x 1,440)

Dimensions and weight

–

Processor

Snapdragon 845

RAM

4GB

Storage

64 GB

Micro SD

Frontal camera

8 MP f / 1.9

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.8

5 MP f / 2.2

Drums

3,500 mAh

OS

Android 10

Connectivity

4G

Wifi

Bluetooth

USB-C

NFC

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

Wizard Button

IP68 and certification of military resistance

Price

Determined

A mid-range with Snapdragon 845

LG maintains its Style series in Japan, as an exclusive range for the Docomo operator. Not to be confused with the Stylus series which, as the name suggests, has a pencil holder. After LG Style 2 it’s time for LG Style 3, with classic LG design and broad notch despite having a single front camera.

One of the strengths of this LG Style 3 is precisely the screen, OLED and that goes up the diagonal until 6, 1-inch and features QHD + resolution (3,120 x 1,440 pixels). In the notch is the front camera, 8 megapixels and aperture of f / 1.9.

The chosen processor is the Snapdragon 845, a high-end of a couple of years ago that should provide good performance when accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage via microSD cards. The battery is for its part of 3,500 mAh, without mention to fast charge, and with USB-C connector.

It is a terminal visually and with several characteristics similar to the LG V40, although behind there is a fundamental difference: it is a double chamber and not triple. Of course, the camera has more resolution, being the main 48-megapixel sensor, accompanied by another 5-megapixel sensor.

The terminal has a physical button to call the Assistant and boasts certification of military resistance and IP68 protection against water and splashes. As for connectivity, few surprises: 4G and with NFC connectivity.

Versions and prices of LG Style3

The LG Style 3 is official in Japan, where at the moment its price is not listed. We do not have information on whether it will be sold in other regions under that or another name, although everything is possible. There it has a single version of 4 + 64 GB and it is available in two colors: black and white.

