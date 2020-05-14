Three new LG mobile devices arrive in Mexico. These are the LG K61, LG K51S and LG K41S, which have four rear cameras and a front camera, to offer a more robust photographic experience that the company calls “penta camera”. Read: Banxico reduces interest rate by 50 points and remains at 5.50%

“It is impressive to see how social networks are beginning to have a huge boom that detonates the number of users who use (cameras) for different purposes such as Snapchat or TikTok that have had important curves,” said Ricardo Moreno, VP of LG Electronics Mexico , during an online presentation.

“In addition to incorporating five lenses, we added a macro lens that for a professional camera can cost about 20 thousand pesos, but it is incorporated into phones that range from a price of 4 thousand 889, which is very interesting for this content creation “

The most equipped phone is the LG K61, with a MediaTek MT6765 processor to provide the device with Artificial Intelligence, 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The K61’s rear camera features a 48 MP, 8 MP super wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens for capturing objects 4 centimeters away, and a lens assigned to the 5 MP portrait mode.

The front 16MP front camera lies in a small hole at the top of the 6.53-inch screen with FHD + resolution.

The team is followed by the LG K51S, with MediaTek processor model MT6765, but with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

The rear camera of this phone is made up of a standard 32MP lens, a 5MP super wide angle, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP portrait mode lens.

The front camera is 13 MP, while its screen is 6.55 inches with HD + resolution.

Finally, we find the LG K41S, equipped with MediaTek model MT6762 processor, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

The rear camera setup integrates a standard 13 MP lens, a 5 MP super wide angle, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP portrait mode lens.

The front camera is 8 MP and is located in a “V” notch at the top of its 6.55-inch screen with HD + resolution.

The three teams will have a USB Type-C charging port, with a 3.55 mm headphone jack with DTS-X audio support to increase immersion, a fingerprint sensor located at the rear and a 4,000 mAh battery that will have a standard 5V 2A recharge.

To ensure its resistance, LG states that these equipment were subjected to military tests to demonstrate that they withstand high and low temperatures, exposure to humidity, vibrations, shocks and temperature shocks, as they are MIL-STD-810G certified.

In addition to having all the benefits that the Android P operating system offers, such as Google Lens, the three phones will integrate a dedicated physical button for the Google Assistant.

The equipment is already on sale at the Telcel online store. Available in white, gray and blue, the LG K61 is priced at 6,999 pesos; the LG K51S is available in red, gray and blue for 5,999 pesos; finally, the LG K41S is available in black, gray and blue, for 4,889 pesos.

