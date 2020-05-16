The three K Series phones have four rear and one front cameras that provide a pleasant user experience

LG presented in Mexico the new K series. These are three mid-range phones that have practically all the functions of a high-end one.

Through a virtual presentation to the media, Daniel Aguilar, director of Corporate Communication at LG Electronics MéxicoHe noted that the mid-range became very relevant to the company.

The K61, K51S and K41S They stand out for their four rear and one front cameras, which meet the demands of consumers who seek to capture a good photograph with their phones.

We know how important it is for our consumers to share content on social networks, make video calls with their loved ones and immortalize moments in their daily lives, therefore, we have integrated functions whose main objective is to make them happy, “said Aguilar.

The company explained in a statement the advantages of K series cameras.

The K-series rear camera module will offer users a new photography experience, its camera system consists of a standard wide-angle lens, depth sensor and macro. Thus the depth sensor accentuates and adds more vitality to portraits while the wide-angle camera is ideal when taking a large group of people and landscapes. The main sensor takes vivid images in high resolution and the macro camera allows taking close-ups with great clarity. “

In the virtual presentation, Ricardo Moreno, VP Mobile of LGHe noted that the K series is aimed at young people for camera, display, battery performance, audio, and artificial intelligence.

SCREENS

Smartphone users use the equipment not only for communication tasks. Entertainment plays a central role. For this reason, LG opted for a good-sized screen on the new devices.

“A relevant aspect for consumer entertainment is having a good-sized screen with excellent resolution and the K Series outperforms previous models. The new K61, K51S and K41S surprise with screens of 6.53 ”FHD +, 6.55 ″ HD + and 6.55” HD +, respectively ”.

SOUND

The K series phones, the K61, K51S and K41S, come in DTS: X format, ideal for a quality listening experience.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

These new devices have AI features that are characteristic of high-end phones.

It also includes a specific button for the Google assistant, with which users can take selfies, make calls and find the information faster.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

LG K61

Chipset: Mediatek MT6765

Screen: 6.53 ’’ 20: 9 FHD +

Memory: 4GB RAM / 128GB storage + microSD

Camera: Rear: 48MP, 8MP Super Wide, 2MP Macro, 5MP Depth Sensor. Front: 16MP

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Size: 164.5 x 77.5 x 8.4mm

Networks: 4.5G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi Dual Band, Bluetooth 5.0 & USB Type-C

Colors: Titanium, White & Blue

Others: Artificial Intelligence CAM, DTS: X 3D Surround Sound, Google Assistant, Google Assistant Button, Rear Fingerprint Sensor.

LG K51S

Chipset: Mediatek MT6765

Screen: 6.55 ’’ 20: 9 HD +

Memory: 3GB RAM / 64GB storage + microSD

Camera: Rear: 32MP, 5MP Super Wide, 2MP Macro, 2MP Depth Sensor. Front: 13MP

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Size: 165.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm

Networks: 4.5G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 & USB Type-C

Colors: Red, Titanium, Blue

Others: Artificial Intelligence CAM, DTS: X 3D Surround Sound, Google Assistant, Google Assistant Button, Rear Fingerprint Sensor.

LG K41S

Chipset: Mediatek MT6762

Screen: 6.55 ’’ 20: 9 HD +

Memory: 3GB RAM / 32GB storage + microSD

Camera: Rear: 13MP, 5MP Super Wide, 2MP Macro, 2MP Depth Sensor. Front: 8MP

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Size: 165.7 x 76.4 x 8.2mm

Networks: 4G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 & USB Type-C

Colors: Black, Titanium, Blue

Others: Artificial Intelligence CAM, DTS: X 3D Surround Sound, Google Assistant, Google Assistant Button, Rear Fingerprint Sensor.

LG photo.PRICES

LG K Series phones are now available in Mexico with the following prices.

K41S: $ 4,889

K51S: $ 5,999

K61: $ 6,999