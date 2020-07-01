LG’s New LED Signage Features Block Assembly Design That Makes Building Big Screens Much Easier

The technology company LG Electronics introduced the most advanced digital signage solution to date: the LG LED Signage (model LSAA), the latest in display technology and design.

This model offers better image quality as well as easier installation than its predecessors, which has driven LG to become one of the leading providers of Digital signage in the industry.

LG’s new LED Signage features a block assembly design that makes building big screens that much easier. Photo: Special

The company said LSAA features a block assembly design that makes building large screens much easier.

The solution was designed around a single LED cabinet to provide power and signal to the entire system without additional wiring between blocks, with this, it is possible to save time and cost, as well as avoid installation problems; In addition, it offers a resolution of up to 4K UHD and aspect ratio 16: 9.

LG noted that the fluid ability to send and receive signal wirelessly is due to the company’s contactless connection technology, where the signal is sent to each display via pin connectors located on the edges of the LED cabinet.

Additionally, the LED cabinet allows installers to connect multiple displays to achieve the desired size. The LSSA can be configured or reconfigured in just a fraction of the time it takes for other LED displays.

LG’s new LED Signage features a block assembly design that makes building big screens that much easier. Photo: Special

LG announced that its new LED signage will be available starting this June in North America and Europe with subsequent implementations in Latin America and Asia.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital