LG phones that will be updated to Android 12 and even Android 13

Shortly after making official the definitive abandonment of the smartphone market, LG announced his commitment to keep updated for three years some of their latest smartphones.

Now, the brand has published the list with all your mobiles that will receive Android 12, and that in the future they will also receive the update to Android 13.

LG will update 9 mobiles to Android 12, and some of them will also receive Android 13

The list in question consists of a total of 9 models. All of them have the update to Android 12 assured, although an estimated date for the deployment of that version has not been specified. However, it is understandable given that, to this day, we do not even know what is the arrival date of Android 12.

Even so, the South Korean firm has decided to go further, also announcing which mobiles will receive Android 13, the version of the system that should be released in mid-2022. These are all LG models that will receive Android 12 and Android 13.

ModelAndroid 12Android 13LG WingYesYesLG VelvetYesYesLG Velvet LTESYesYesLG V50sYesNoLG V50YesNoLG G8YesNoLG Q31YesNoLG Q52YesNoLG Q92YesNo

It is worth noting that this list is valid for models sold in South Korea, and for now it is unknown what is the intention of the company with respect to its mobiles sold in the rest of the world. For now, we know that in Spain the brand will continue to offer support until, at least, the arrival of Android 12.

