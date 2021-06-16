LG OLED TVs with 3rd generation evo panel and QNED with MiniLED technology, explained

Although LG unveiled its first MiniLED-backlit LCD panel TVs earlier this year, at CES, we’ve had to wait until now to see them in action. But it was worth it. The first QNED models, which is how this brand identifies your MiniLED LCD televisions with Nanocell + panel and nanocrystal technology, they are already hitting stores.

We have had the opportunity to see them in operation together with the OLED televisions that LG has launched this year in an exhibition set up expressly for the specialized press. And, what is even more important, we have been able to speak with the technical managers of the company in Spain with the purpose of investigating the peculiarities of the new 3rd generation OLED evo panel, and also in the contributions of the MiniLED backlighting to the family of IPS LCD televisions of this brand.

This is precisely what we would like to share with you in this article. We are used to television manufacturers introducing new features in their proposals every year (it is clear that this is the only way to keep the market active), but those proposed by LG in 2021 are especially interesting because they intend to add real value. And make a difference both against the products that this brand had until now and against the competition. Let’s see what they propose to us.

LG OLED Evo and QNED MiniLED TVs, in figures

oled evo g1

qned99p

qned96p

qned91p

panel

OLED evo 4K UHD 10-bit, 120 Hz, 16: 9 aspect ratio

16: 9 aspect ratio 10-bit, 8K IPS LCD with MiniLED backlight

16: 9 aspect ratio 10-bit, 8K IPS LCD with MiniLED backlight

10-bit, 120Hz, 16: 9 aspect ratio 4K UHD IPS LCD with MiniLED backlight

resolution

3840 x 2160 dots

7680 x 4320 dots

7680 x 4320 dots

3840 x 2160 dots

inches available

77, 65 and 55 inches

86, 75 and 65 inches

75 and 65 inches

86, 75 and 65 inches

hdr

Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 and HLG

Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 and HLG

Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 and HLG

Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 and HLG

processor

4th generation alpha 9

8K Alpha 9 4th generation

8K Alpha 9 4th generation

4th generation Alpha 7

operating system

webOS 6.0

webOS 6.0

webOS 6.0

webOS 6.0

filmmaker mode

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

sound

Dolby Atmos

4.2 channels

60 watts

Dolby Atmos

4.2 channels

60 watts

Dolby Atmos

2.2 channels

40 watts

Dolby Atmos

2.2 channels

40 watts

connectivity

4 x HDMI 2.1, 3 x USB 2.0, 1 x antenna input, 1 x optical digital audio output and 1 x headphone / line output

4 x HDMI 2.1, 3 x USB 2.0, 1 x antenna input, 1 x optical digital audio output and 1 x headphone / line output

2 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 3 x USB 2.0, 1 x antenna input, 1 x optical digital audio output and 1 x headphone / line output

2 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 3 x USB 2.0, 1 x antenna input, 1 x optical digital audio output and 1 x headphone / line output

wireless connectivity

WiFi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0

WiFi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0

WiFi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0

WiFi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0

gaming technologies

NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync, VRR, ALLM, HDR GiG, and Google Stadia

ALLM, HDR GiG and Google Stadia

ALLM, HDR GiG and Google Stadia

ALLM, HDR GiG and Google Stadia

price

From 1999 euros

From 3999 euros

From 2999 euros

From 2299 euros

The 3rd gen OLED evo panels. They are more efficient, bright and long-lasting, according to LG

Before moving on, we need to remember that for the moment only OLED G1 family TVs they incorporate the new 3rd generation evo panels. The other series of OLED televisions that LG has presented this year, and, of course, the OLED models of brands such as Panasonic, Sony or Philips, among other companies, incorporate 2nd generation OLED panels manufactured by LG Display.

At the moment only the televisions of the OLED G1 family incorporate the new 3rd generation evo panels

One of the most relevant qualities of the OLED evo panel installed in the G1 model is that it is, according to LG, 20% more efficient than matrices with 2nd generation organic diodes. This characteristic not only affects consumption, which is somewhat lower in the new panels; it has also allowed LG engineers to act on the panel’s brightness delivery capability, which is now higher. On paper, this quality should allow TVs with an OLED evo panel to perform better with HDR content.

However, this is not all. LG’s technical managers have also confirmed to us that the modifications they have made to the structure of the evo panel (we will investigate them in the next paragraph) allow it to reproduce the color more accurately and increase its durability, making it less sensitive to image retention than 2nd generation OLED panels.

To increase the precision with which OLED TVs with evo panel reproduce color, LG engineers have modified the panel structure, acting on the layers that are responsible for the restitution of the red and blue colors. In addition, they have added a new layer to restore the green color which, according to this brand, has a perceptible impact on the light delivery capacity of the television.

It is difficult to increase gloss delivery capacity and improve colorimetry simultaneously, so if the opportunity arises to thoroughly analyze the G1 model we will check if its performance is up to par of the expectations that LG has placed in him.

As I mentioned in the first paragraphs of this article, at the moment only the G1 model incorporates the new OLED evo panel, but predictably in 2022 LG will move this panel to other OLED TV series. We do not have official information about the televisions that will integrate the new matrices, but it seems reasonable to assume that they will reach the families that are above the G series, and also the C series, which will probably once again establish itself as the most balanced OLED television. by LG.

QNED TV’s MiniLED Technology Explained

TVs with MiniLED technology are LCD devices in which the panel is backlit by a matrix of LED diodes much denser than those used by traditional LCD TVs with Edge LED, Direct LED or FALD backlighting. Its diodes are significantly smaller than those of these latest devices, but not as much as those of MicroLED televisions, so the number of pixels in the panel is greater than the number of diodes in the backlighting system.

Televisions with MiniLED technology are LCD devices in which the panel is backlit by a much denser matrix of LEDs.

As we can see in the following image, LG QNED TVs with MiniLED backlighting incorporate between 30 and 70 times more LEDs than conventional LCD panel TVs. This increase has a beneficial impact on your gloss delivery ability. Furthermore, these diodes are arranged in more independent dimming blocks, so backlight control is more precise and on paper minimizes the impact of undesirable effects, such as blooming.

The new QNED televisions of this brand are built on three pillars. The first one is the MiniLED backlight that we just looked into, and the other two are the IPS Nanocell + LCD panel and nanocrystal technology. The latter two work side by side to solve colorimetry with the highest possible precision, and, according to LG, QNED televisions manage to cover at least 95% of the DCI-P3 color space, a brand that is not but not bad for LCD panel televisions.

The next slide highlights some interesting numbers for QNED TVs. According to LG, they are capable of achieving a maximum brightness delivery of 3000 nits on a portion of the screen (not all of it simultaneously), and have a contrast ratio of 1 000 000: 1 thanks to the performance of the local dimming system implemented on MiniLED backlight. More interesting figures: they incorporate up to 28,800 LEDs organized into up to 2400 independent dimming blocks.

As you can see in the table that we publish above, at the moment LG has launched three QNED models: the QNED99P, the QNED96P and the QNED91P. The first two incorporate an 8K resolution panel, and the last one a 4K UHD panel. Of course, they all have HDMI 2.1 connectivity, although the four HDMI connectors of the QNED99P model implement this standard, while in the other two QNED televisions only two ports are HDMI 2.1. The other two implement the 2.0b standard. The model that you can see in the following photograph is the 75-inch version of the QNED91P.

LG OLED Evo and QNED MiniLED: price and availability

The four LG TVs we have talked about in this article are already available in the shops. These are the prices that LG proposes for each of them:

OLED evo G1: from 1999 euros QNED99P: from 3999 euros QNED96P: from 2999 euros QNED91P: from 2299 euros

More information | LG