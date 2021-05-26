LG OLED Smart TV on sale at Amazon at an all-time low price

OLED panels are one of the best technologies to enjoy your series and movies with the highest quality in the privacy of your home. The only problem? Its price. Although little by little they have been decreasing, the price of TVs with these panels is high. So far, thanks to this LG OLED Smart TV offering, you can get hold of the latest technology at a great price.

The 55 ”LG OLED is at its all-time low on Amazon in a limited offering that will only last a few days.

It is one of the best models of the company, with the latest technologies, and a huge screen diagonal, which offers an unprecedented technological leap for your living room.

LG OLED Smart TV Offer

In this way you can get a 55 ”LG OLED, model BX6LA, for less than 1000 euros. The great offer for the best panel on the market that offers the purest blacks and the best screen quality: 4K UHD, with HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

In addition, the LG Smart TV on offer includes one of the most cutting-edge image processors on the market: LG’s 4K a7 Gen.3, which uses image and sound processing algorithms based on Artificial Intelligence “Deep Learning”, which analyze and they constantly process the content.

Another great addition to this LG OLED Smart TV offer is the inclusion of ThinQ Artificial Intelligence, which allows you to use the TV as a control and monitoring center for the rest of your connected smart appliances, ideal for the digital home.

