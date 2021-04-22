LG Gram returns with changes to its screen and new Intel 11th generation processors | Technology

LG continues to bet on maximum portability with the LG Gram, a series of laptops that carry the lightness and comfort of use by flag, but now, in addition, they provide an improved screen and update their processor.

His name leaves no room for doubt and generation after generation LG Gram laptops They have been characterized by being surprisingly light, always walking along the complicated line of the kilo of weight.

In this new edition of LG Gram from 2021, LG has maintained the essence of this notebook designed for productivity with reduced weight, improvements in connectivity and greater autonomy with up to 18 hours of use.

The new range adds two new models to the range with the arrival of a 16-inch model, that comes to replace the 15.6-inch, and another 16-inch to the range of LG Gram convertible 2 in 1.

Same compact design, bigger screen

LG has wanted improve the productivity of your ultralight notebooks and has decided to change the screen format from the 16: 9 that the 2020 models looked to a somewhat less panoramic format to give more space in height to the content with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

This change implies that the user has a higher screen with which the navigation through documents, spreadsheets is improved or more space is left for the design tools and photo or video editing.

According to LG, this change represents a 11% increase in usable screen space and it has not meant an increase in the weight or the final size of the laptop thanks to its hidden hinge and smaller screen frames. The distribution of weights by model is as follows:

The 14-inch LG Gram has a weight of 999 grams. The 16-inch LG Gram has a weight of 1,190 grams. The 17-inch LG Gram has a weight of 1,350 grams. The 14-inch LG Gram 2-in-1 convertible has a weight of 1,250 grams. 16-inch LG Gram 2-in-1 convertible has a weight of 1,480 grams.

Changing the screen format also changes the resolution that adds some lines of pixels in its vertical position until reaching resolutions of 1920x 1,200 pixels (WUXGA) for the 14-inch models, and 2,560 x 1,600 pixels (WQXGA) for the 16 and 17 inch laptops.

The new screen maintains the quality of its predecessors by providing a 100% color gamut of the DCI-P3 space that allows to display content with greater fidelity in colors, reaching a brightness up to 300 nits. This is a must for designers and content creators.

In the case of models LG Gram convertible 2 in 1, feature a 360 ° rotating hinge for their touch screen and include a Wacom AES 2.0 technology-compatible stylus.

Another of the important changes in terms of design can be found in its finishes, where they maintain the use of magnesium and aluminum alloys, but change the range of colors available by introducing finished in black, silver and white.

Next Gen 11th Gen Intel Core Maintaining Connectivity

The new batch of LG Gram laptops receives the latest generation of processors 11th Gen Intel Core with Intel Evo certification and incorporation of the Iris Xe graphics chips that allow you to work fluently with 4K content.

In this case, the different LG Gram models will have options that combine Intel Core i5 1135G7 processors Y Core i7 1165G7 with 16 GB and 32 GB of RAM memory.

The LG Gram convertible 2-in-1 models will only be available with the Core i7 1165G7 processor, although the amount of integrated RAM may vary with 16 GB and 32 GB RAM models.

In the internal storage section, the LG Gram range that has just been presented bets on M.2 drives with NMVe technology that streamlines data transfer and access speed, in capacities ranging from 512GB to 1TB on the first drive.

If extra storage space is required, a second M.2 NMVe drive can be added with up to 4 TB total.

Regarding connectivity, LG has not wanted to give up what it already offered in the previous generation, so it continues to bet on a wide variety of ports among which are listed USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, USB type A 3.2, HDMI and audio jack. It also includes a microSD card slot.

When it comes to wireless connectivity, The new LG Gram add WiFi 6 AX201 support dual band and Bluetooth 5.1.

Despite the increase in screen size and the considerable increase in processor power, LG has maintained the autonomy of its ultralight notebooks with an autonomy that goes from the up to 18 hours of use from the 14-inch LG Gram models, to the 15 hours for 17-inch models.

Price and availability in Spain of the LG Gram 2021

What new LG laptops will get for sale immediately at official LG dealers and in your online store from today. These are the reference prices of each model:

LG Gram 17Z90P from 1,749 euros. LG Gram 16Z90P from 1,499 euros. LG Gram 14Z90P from 1,299 euros. LG Gram convertible 16T90P from 1,949 euros. LG Gram convertible 14T90P from 1,799 euros.