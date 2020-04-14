With few exceptions, it is quite accurate to say that all mobiles are practically the same, but there are still those who bet on offering something different. It is the case of LG’s new shell mobile, limited in power but with some other ace up his sleeve to stand out.

This is the LG Folder 2, the second version of its 2018 basic shell mobile, which has a somewhat more current design, wins an additional screen to consult when it is folded and an emergency button, very accessible at the back.

LG Folder 2 data sheet

LG Folder 2

screen

LCD 2.8 “

320 x 240

Additional display 0.9 “monochrome

Dimensions and weight

107.9 x 55 x 18 mm

127 g.

Processor

Snapdragon 210

RAM

1 GB

Storage

8 GB

Micro SD

Frontal camera

–

Rear camera

2 MP

Drums

1,470 mAh

OS

Android

Connectivity

4G

Wifi



Bluetooth



FM Radio

Others

Emergency button

Price

From 148 euros to change

One-click emergencies

The LG Folder 2 is a compact, modest and simple shell-shaped mobile phone, with overall dimensions of 107.9 x 55 x 18 mm and a 2.8 inch main screen with 320 x 240 resolution. Like a good shell mobile phone of all life, it has a predictive numeric keypad on the back.

It is not the only screen, because by folding the phone you can access a small 0.9 inch screen, monochrome, useful to show the time and possible notifications without having to unfold the screen.

Emergency modes are not new, and most mobiles include it one way or another. This mode is sometimes accessible from the phone or by making a long press on a physical button, but the LG Folder 2 adds an exclusive button for emergencies In the back. Pressing it calls a prerecorded number and shares the current location via text message.

LG describes the LG Folder 2 as ideal for the elderly, young people or people who want a simple mobile. Power is quite limited, with Snapdragon 210, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of expandable storage via microSD. The battery is, for its part, 1,470 mAh. The terminal probably includes some heavily modified version of Android, although LG does not specify exactly which one.

Another physical button, in this case integrated into the keyboard, is the voice control. With it you can ask lively for data such as time, time or simple mathematical calculations. LG does not specify whether it is the Google Assistant or your own that is in charge of voice recognition.

LG Folder 2 versions and prices

The LG Folder 2 is official in South Korea, where it goes on sale as early as April 17 for a recommended price of 198,000 won, about 148 euros to change. It is available in two colors: gray and white.

More information | LG

Share



LG Folder 2: a simple shell mobile with a physical button for emergencies and voice control