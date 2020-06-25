We are so used to using wireless headphones these days that we often forget we were wearing them. We use them for long periods of time, both for listening to music and talking on the phone, watching a series or making a video call.

Considering the amount of time we wear them in our ears, it is normal for them to get quite dirty. But what you might not know is that several studies have shown that they can harbor more bacteria than a kitchen board, which can cause serious ear infections.

If you want to be sure that your headphones are free of pathogens, either you buy a UV sterilizing lamp or you are looking for another alternative to clean your headphones.

LG has the solution to solve this problem: Your new LG Tone Free FN6 wireless headphones are equipped with a charging case that incorporates a UV light Able to remove 99.9% of E. coli and S. aureus bacteria from the silicone of the hooves and the internal mesh.

Apart from this curiosity, the LG Tone Free FN6 offer interesting features and a high resolution sound. They have Digital Signal Processing technology from Meridian Audio, capable of recreating a realistic sound stage and reproducing the voice with great clarity.

They have a custom sound setup developed by Meridian with four modes of use: natural for authentic, balanced audio, immersive for an expanded sense of space, bass boost, and voice mode.

Choosing good headphones that suit your usage habits may not seem easy, but with this guide you will learn everything you need to know.

These wireless headphones from LG feature built-in sound to listen to what is happening around you without having to take them off. They are compatible with the Google assistant, so you can give orders with your voice without touching the phone, and they have a double microphone to improve your voice during calls.

Its charging case, in addition to sterilizing the cases, have wireless charging and fast charging. Thanks to this, in just five minutes you will get energy for an hour of use.

The LG Tone Free FN6 wireless headphones will hit the market next July and its price in Spain will be 148.99 euros. If you wish, on the official website you can request that they send you a notification when they go on sale.